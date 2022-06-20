ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold And The Beautiful actress Ashley Jones is 'granted a divorce from husband Joel Henricks as well as a restraining order'... after allegations of domestic violence

Ashley Jones is a free woman after being granted a divorce from her husband, Joel Henricks, but she is leaving the marriage with court-ordered protection.

The Bold And Beautiful star, 45, asked for and received a restraining order against her former partner, after allegations of domestic violence in 2019, which led to the soap actress filing for divorce.

As part of the evidence, the All Rise actress accused her then-husband of beating her. She also claimed he caused a spiral fracture in her hand in a 2017 incident when Joel reportedly tried to grab Ashley's phone. The injury required surgery to repair the break.

Free: Nearly three years after she filed for divorce, Ashley Jones, 45 is a free woman. The Bold and Beautiful star asked for and received a extended protection order following allegations of domestic abuse; seen in 2020

The judge extended the order until February 2023, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Joel, 41, whose profession has been reported as an IT infrastructure manager, will share custody of the couple's six-year-old son, Hayden.

Ashley will have primary guardianship, but Joel, who has described himself as a fathers' rights advocate on social media, will have the boy four hours each Tuesday and Wednesday and on alternate weekends.

Timeline: Ashley and her ex, Joel Henricks, 41, were married in February 2016 and welcomed son Hayden, now six, in May of that year. Pictured Los Angeles September 2016 

The former couple became engaged in November 2015 and announced they had married in a small courthouse ceremony in February 2016.

In March they shared the news they were expecting and Hayden was born in May of that year.

Joel has an older son, Huck, from a previous relationship.

Separate ways:  The True Blood actress filed for divorce in September 2019. She will have primary custody of their son, Hayden, six. Joel will see the boy two afternoons a week and on alternate weekends. Pictured Los Angeles March  2017

According to court papers, Ashley will decide which school her son attends and cover all the costs for tuition and fees.

No spousal or child support will be paid, and each will get to keep their personal bank accounts.

The True Blood actress will keep her 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE and Joel will maintain his 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 and a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

Finances:  The All Rise actress will choose which school her son attends and cover tuition.  She and her ex will keep their own bank accounts and cars. Pictured Los Angeles March 2018

