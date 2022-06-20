'Angels' found at Auto Restoration Club building

The “ARC Angels” is a sub-group of the Auto Restoration Club that focuses on philanthropic and neighborly acts. The ARC Angels is comprised of a team that has volunteered to share the many years of automotive experience they possess with those in need.

The Angels assist Sun Cities and Surprise area residents in vehicle related issues, including preliminary diagnosis of vehicle problems and potential reliable places to have repairs completed.

They offer advice on car values, provide information on the means of listing cars for sale and provide residents with second opinions on car repairs. In addition, they also have helped with other issues of an automotive nature to support the residents of the Sun Cities and Surprise.

The team acts in a consultant capacity only; they do not perform repairs or purchase vehicles. They are only a resource citizens may use to find dependable, qualified people who will listen, and who will be willing to help.

To enlist ARC Angels support for automotive issues, contact Randy Robinson, 206-819-8655 (winter season), or Dan Kuhl, 602-757-2625 (summer months).