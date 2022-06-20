Officials warn certain populations not to eat fish from three Middle Tennessee reservoirs

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced several precautionary fish consumption advisories Monday because of various health concerns, including elevated mercury levels.

After conducting several tests in local reservoirs, officials issued advisories for three different lakes across the state, including in Davidson County. The advisories warn of elevated levels of mercury and/or polychlorinated biphenyls in fish tissues.

Pregnant women, nursing mothers and children should avoid eating the specific fish species included in each advisory, and other people are advised to limit their consumption.

“We provide these advisories so the community can make informed decisions about whether or not to consume the fish they catch,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young said in a news release. “Unlike ‘do not consume’ advisories that warn the general population to avoid eating fish from a particular body of water altogether, precautionary fish consumption advisories are specifically directed to sensitive populations."

Recreational activities such as boating, kayaking, swimming, wading and catch and release fishing carry no risk.

Here are the locations where precautions should be taken before eating specific types of fish:

Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County

A precautionary fish consumption advisory was issued for black bass (largemouth, spotted and smallmouth) and catfish species from the Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County due to the presence of polychlorinated biphenyls, or highly carcinogenic chemical compounds, according to state officials.

Collections of fish tissue from the reservoir at Shelby Street and Bordeaux bridges found elevated levels of the contaminants. The precautionary advisory extends from the Briley Parkway bridge crossing in Pennington Bend downstream to Briley Parkway (Andrew B. Gibson Bridge) in Cockrill Bend.

Center Hill Reservoir in Dekalb and Putnam counties

A precautionary fish consumption advisory was issued for black bass species (largemouth, spotted and smallmouth bass) in the Center Hill Reservoir after studies of fish tissue collected in 2021 found elevated mercury levels. The source of the mercury is likely "atmospheric deposition," or due to air pollutants, state officials said.

Dale Hollow Reservoir in Clay, Pickett and Overton counties

A precautionary fish consumption advisory was issued for walleye and black bass species (largemouth, spotted and smallmouth) in the Dale Hollow Reservoir due to elevated mercury levels.

