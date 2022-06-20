ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris Theatre Guild announces cast for summer musical, 'Don’t Hug Me'

By Shaw Local News Network
Morris Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Show dates are July 15-17 and 22-24 at Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Avenue in Morris. (Provided)

MORRIS – Morris Theatre Guild is pleased to announce the cast of its summer musical, “Don’t Hug Me,” book and lyrics by Phil Olson, music by Paul Olson. It’s “Fargo” meets “The Music Man” (without the blood or the trombones). Director Matt Johnson predicts, “With its over-the-top songs and crazy characters, this Minnesota love story with singin’ and stuff will have you laughing until the spring thaw!”

The cast of Morris Theatre Guild’s summer musical, Don’t Hug Me by Phil and Paul Olson includes Stephanie Griffin, Jen Ketchum, Darren Whaley, Brian Pross, and Lhito Camson. This fun musical set in Bunyan Bay, Minnesota will have everyone laughing. Show dates are July 15-17 and 22-24 and tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966. (Courtesy of Morris Theatre Guild )

“Don’t Hug Me” takes place in Bunyan Bay, Minnesota. Cantankerous bar owner, Gunner Johnson, played by Darren Whaley of Newark, wants to sell the business and move to Florida. Clara, his wife, and former Winter Carnival Bunyan Queen, played by Jen Ketchum of Sandwich, wants to stay. Bernice Lundstrom, the pretty waitress, played by Stephanie Griffin of Watseka, wants to pursue a singing career. Her fiance, Kanute Gunderson, played by Brian Pross of Yorkville, wants her to stay home. It’s a battle of wills and when a fast-talking salesman, Aarvid Gisselsen, played by Lhito Camson of Elgin, promises to bring romance into their lives through the “magic” of karaoke, all heck breaks loose!

Show dates are July 15-17 and 22-24 at Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris. Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966. With summer heating up, visiting the cooler climate of Minnesota might be just the refreshing break needed.

Morris Daily Herald

