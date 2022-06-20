Tomorrow is Runoff Voting Day – Ballot, Candidate, and Voting Location Information

Calhoun Journal

June 20, 2022

Lee Evancho

Calhoun County – AL – Tomorrow, June 21st is the Alabama State Primary Runoff Elections. For all registered voters it is a time for you to have a say in who will be on the ballot in November. The Alabama Secretary of State’s website has a wealth of information on voting locations and voter status. Calhoun County has also provided both democratic and republican sample ballots. Below are links that may be useful for voters. Regardless of your party affiliation or who you support voting is an extremely important right and we at the Calhoun Journal hope all choose to exercise that right!

Complete List of Calhoun County Polling Locations

Check your registration status and see your political districts

Alabama Senate Districts for Calhoun County

Alabama House Districts for Calhoun County

Voter Registration Form *for future elections

