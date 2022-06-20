ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Tomorrow is Runoff Voting Day – Ballot, Candidate, and Voting Location Information

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdpH3_0gGUIL5w00
Calhoun Journal

June 20, 2022

Lee Evancho

Calhoun County – AL – Tomorrow, June 21st is the Alabama State Primary Runoff Elections. For all registered voters it is a time for you to have a say in who will be on the ballot in November. The Alabama Secretary of State’s website has a wealth of information on voting locations and voter status. Calhoun County has also provided both democratic and republican sample ballots. Below are links that may be useful for voters. Regardless of your party affiliation or who you support voting is an extremely important right and we at the Calhoun Journal hope all choose to exercise that right!

Runoff List

Candidate List

Complete List of Calhoun County Polling Locations

Check your registration status and see your political districts

Alabama Senate Districts for Calhoun County

Alabama House Districts for Calhoun County

Voter Registration Form *for future elections

Calhoun Journal

Victories and Possible Result Contest Ends the Primary Runoff

Calhoun County, AL – The June 21st primary runoff gave decisive victories for most seats. In the Alabama United Sates Senate seat runoff Katie Britt secured the republican seat by a large victory of 63.01% against Mo Brooks. Andrew Sorrel took the Auditor republic seat with 57.46% against Stan Cooke. For the Republican seat for Secretary of State Wes Allen won with 65.38% against Jim Zeigler. Public Service Place 1 Jeremy Oden took 52.32% against Brent Woodall. For Public Service place 2 Chip Beeker won will 63.25% against Robert L. McCollum. In the Democtractic race for governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers took 55.14% of the votes against Malika Sanders Fortier.
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont City Council Meeting, June 21st 2022

Piedmont, AL – Chairman of the Arts and Entertainment Committee, Terry Batey kicked off the planning session of the Tuesday Piedmont City Council Meeting. He discussed the “Independence Day Celebration” that will take place on July 2nd and how they are focused on children, incorporating a petting zoo, as well as horse rides. The total estimated cost for this event is $4,180.00. The Arts and Entertainment Committee has put up $1,000 of its own money and they have raised around $500 in sponsorships. The fireworks show alone costs approximately $2,000, and the council voted to put the $500 in sponsorships towards the cost of the fireworks.
PIEDMONT, AL
The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

