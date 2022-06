BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your favorite color is pink, you'll want to plan a trip to Front Park on Tuesday. Volunteers will be setting up thousands of pink plastic lawn flamingos in the park, with two goals in mind. The display will be part of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy's campaign to celebrate Frederick Law Olmsted's 200th birthday. It's also an attempt to reclaim a Guinness World Record the group won four years ago.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO