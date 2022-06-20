ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bradley Cooper wants the director who mocked his 7 Oscar nominations to go f—k himself

By Justine Browning
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradley Cooper has scored multiple Oscar nominations for acting, writing, and producing, but some will forever see the multi-hyphenate as the guy bleating like a seal in Wedding Crashers, the guy having sweaty sex in a tool shed in Wet Hot American Summer, or the guy with the hangover in The...

ew.com

Comments / 20

Christina Howell
2d ago

I think people need to stop being so vicious! he gets out there and he gives it his all with every performance, and he's been nominated for some big Awards! good for you Bradley!

Reply
7
Steven Martin
3d ago

People have to start somewhere...and EARN respect. it took others lots of time. His was more sudden...while he had credits to his name. A Star is Born put him on par with greats! I'd say...STOP being sensitive..and add that sensitivity into your work! Keep putting out great pieces of work. Continue to add stories not told! Congratulations on your successful. Keep them coming🤙🏾

Reply
8
ordinary citizen
2d ago

Get a life. You’re only an actor. History shows that as time goes on, you’ll be replaced by someone younger and more handsome. Lose the attitude!

Reply
2
Related
OK! Magazine

Back From The Slap? Will Smith Plans His Hollywood Career Comeback With Movie Sequel

Ready for his close up! Will Smith's bustling Hollywood career took a hit after he took the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife's shaved head, but Smith is reportedly planning his return to the big screen with a sequel that has been a long time coming.The King Richard star is allegedly still in talks to work on the sequel to the sci-fi thriller I Am Legend, 15 years after he starred in the first film. Smith's company Westbrook Studios is said to be producing the fun...
MOVIES
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Mulligan
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Felicia Montealegre
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Sean Hayes
Person
Gustav Mahler
Person
Will Arnett
NME

Michael Keaton says Jack Nicholson told him to make several “flops” after the success of ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton has revealed the piece of advice Jack Nicholson gave him while filming Batman in 1989. Keaton, who is about to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for The Flash, recently spoke of a private conversation he once had with Nicholson, in which his co-star supposedly encouraged him to ride on the success of a box office hit and follow it up with several “flops”.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Oscar Nominations#Nom#American Sniper#Oscars
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
toofab.com

Eva Mendes Reacts To Ryan Gosling's First Look as Ken for Barbie Movie

The "La La Land" actor will star alongside Margot Robbie who has been cast as Barbie. Eva Mendes has eyes for only one doll -- Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram to gush over Gosling's first look as Ken in Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" Movie. She captioned the...
MOVIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy