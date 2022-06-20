'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat

June 20 (UPI) -- A Tennessee animal rescue group said a couple who brought in a kitten they found on their back deck were shocked to learn the animal was a baby bobcat.

True Rescue in Mount Juliet said in a Facebook post that a couple came in on Friday with a kitten that ran up to the humans on the back deck of their home.

The couple sought "emergency placement" for the homeless kitten, the rescue group said.

The rescue said the couple were surprised when rescue staff told them the animal they had was a bobcat kitten.

"A half an hour later, and off he went to our friends at Walden's Puddle with one of our volunteers. Never a dull moment at True Rescue," the post said.