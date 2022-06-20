ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

'Kitten' rescued by Tennessee couple turns out to be a baby bobcat

By Ben Hooper
 4 days ago
June 20 (UPI) -- A Tennessee animal rescue group said a couple who brought in a kitten they found on their back deck were shocked to learn the animal was a baby bobcat.

True Rescue in Mount Juliet said in a Facebook post that a couple came in on Friday with a kitten that ran up to the humans on the back deck of their home.

The couple sought "emergency placement" for the homeless kitten, the rescue group said.

The rescue said the couple were surprised when rescue staff told them the animal they had was a bobcat kitten.

"A half an hour later, and off he went to our friends at Walden's Puddle with one of our volunteers. Never a dull moment at True Rescue," the post said.

Comments / 135

Laura Hickman
4d ago

I knew the minute I saw the picture it was a bobcat. Baby animals that get really hungry after they lose their mothers will run straight up to a human. I've worked years in wildlife rescue and have seen it many times

Reply(13)
75
Suzy Q
4d ago

I love it,we have a mamma and poppa and two cubs right now ,they are adorable,and of course we stay far enough away people that don't know alot about animals don't realize all MAMMA animals will protect their babies,and you gotta watch your own animals while babies are around cause they do eat small rodents and small pets.🙂

Reply
26
DOUBLE BUBBLE
4d ago

I would love to have a pet bobcat, but it's not feasible, they are wild, but man they are beautiful.

Reply(7)
54
