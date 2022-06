ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — **Advisory: Story contains graphic information and photos, may not be suitable for some readers**. A new report from the FWC on the killing of a black bear that wandered into a neighborhood in Royal Palm Beach last weekend showed deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office had orders to shoot the animal if it came down from the tree, against the directive of experts and wildlife officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

