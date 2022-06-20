ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NBA Announces Atlanta Hawks Summer League Schedule

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tab2u_0gGUHthV00

The Hawks summer league team will play in Las Vegas beginning on July 9.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Between the NBA Draft, trade rumors, and looming free agency, it's easy to forget there is actual basketball being played this summer. Today, the NBA announced the first four NBA 2K23 Summer League games for every team.

We already know that rising sophomore Jalen Johnson will not be able to play due to tendinitis in his knee. However, Sharife Cooper is expected to play. Plus, the Hawks No. 16 and No. 44 draft picks, assuming there are no trades. Check out the Hawks summer league schedule below.

The Summer League playoff games will be determined following the conclusion of the first four games for each team. It's already shaping up to be an exciting summer in Atlanta. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Latest Trade Rumors Involving John Collins, Clint Capela

Schlenk: No Major Overhaul Coming

Bogdan Bogdanovic Out 3 Months Following Knee Surgery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Has Big Workout: NBA World Reacts

Earlier this week, Shareef O'Neal was at the Lakers practice facility for a pre-draft workout. O'Neal, the son of Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal, has drawn interest from a handful of teams during the NBA Draft process. In addition to receiving interest from the Lakers, he had visits scheduled with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Jalen Johnson
E! News

Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead at 26

The Baltimore Ravens organization is mourning the loss of athlete Jaylon Ferguson. The outside linebacker died on June 21, the NFL team announced. He was 26 years old. "We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jayson Ferguson," the organization's statement, posted June 22, began. "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Basketball#Sports#Summer League
UPI News

Sons of NBA legends O'Neal, Pippen to play for Lakers

June 24 (UPI) -- Shareef O'Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr., the sons of NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Scottie Pippen, agreed to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, they confirmed Friday on social media. O'Neal agreed to play for the Lakers in the NBA Summer League. Pippen agreed to a...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
741
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy