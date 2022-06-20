ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man who drove over 124 mph in 2018 hit-and-run crash that injured another gets prison

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago

A Fort Myers man involved in a 2018 hit-and-run crash with injuries will serve a 40-month sentence in state prison.

Marvin Preston Jr., 41, pleaded no contest to charges of hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury. Lee Circuit Judge Margaret O. Steinbeck sentenced him to 40 months on each count, to run concurrently.

A third charge, possession of cocaine, was listed as not prosecuted.

Preston was credited with 244 days served and was ordered to pay the victim $5,747.88.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2018, Fort Myers police got a 911 call about a traffic crash on State Road 82, just west of River Trent Court.

Officers found two vehicles, a black 2018 Volvo and a black 2016 Ford, on the south side of SR 82. The driver of the Ford was pinned inside the vehicle, which was on its side.

Investigators found that Preston was the driver of the Volvo traveling in excess of 124 mph when he hit the rear of the victim's Ford, causing the car to overturn several times.

Preston fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival and was arrested more than two years later, on March 31, 2021.

At the time of the crash Fort Myers police officers, Lee County Sheriff's deputies and K-9 officers searched for Preston, but couldn't find him.

Fort Myers police cited the assistance of technology involving DNA and partnerships with other law enforcement agencies helped in resolving this case.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers man who drove over 124 mph in 2018 hit-and-run crash that injured another gets prison

