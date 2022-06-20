ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Long Beach's new water playground opening at Alamitos Beach

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 15

Jenesee Ricco
4d ago

you shouldn't build a water playground with stolen money from a US Bank customer's account he won the money and the transfer disappeared Richard Davis of US Bank lived in Long Beach

Reply(1)
2
Albert Emery
3d ago

wow your telling California residents to cut back on water then you build a water park what's wrong with this picture I know it's all about the wallet

Reply(3)
2
Related
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

6 Most Interesting Weekend Trip Ideas In South California

If you're looking for an interesting weekend getaway in Southern California, there are plenty of options. Whether you want to explore the desert landscape or experience the vibrant nightlife of Los Angeles, there's something for everyone. Here are just a few ideas to get you started:. Wine Tour in Temecula...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California's dirtiest and cleanest beaches of 2022

LOS ANGELES - With beaches around the state generally having excellent water quality during the 2021 summer months, but less so during the wet season, Orange County beaches Wednesday dominated an environmental group's annual honor roll of coastline stretches with excellent year-round water- quality grades. The report assigns A-to-F letter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#In The Water#Public Works
foxla.com

Beach closures announced in LA, OC counties amid summer storm

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Due to a storm that’s made for potentially unsafe conditions, officials have announced closures for some beaches in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Mother Nature put on quite the show in Southern California as a summer storm produced thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rain overnight.
ORANGE, CA
Eater

A Killer Orange County Breakfast Burrito Hides at Home Depot

It’s been a long time since a breakfast burrito came along that could legitimately challenge Orange County’s holy trinity: Athenian #3 in Buena Park, Nate’s Korner in Santa Ana, and Nick’s Deli in Los Alamitos and Seal Beach. Now, there is a worthy contender, serving up some of OC’s best breakfast bites from a brown trailer at a Home Depot in Cypress.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Summer Dining in Laguna Beach

Heading to Laguna Beach this summer to take in the arts festivals, Pageant of the Masters, or a musical at Laguna Playhouse? Make dining out part of your itinerary. Dozens of restaurants are within walking distance of the arts festivals and the theater, including a handful of new ones. One of those is Larsen at Hotel Laguna, a historic building built in the 1930s which had been closed for several years but is beginning to show off renovations by its new local owners, Mo Honarkar’s Laguna Beach Co.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

The murder in Noble Park, Hermosa Beach

Crows are protecting their nests, bird expert Bob Shanman says. Danielle Cohen had just opened her father Harold’s La Playita restaurant for breakfast, when a frightened man ran in from the street. He told her he was being chased by crows. Cohen was not surprised. La Playita, on 14th...
Saurabh

This is the best Mexican restaurant to eat in in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is diverse in its demography and that can pretty much be seen in its cuisines. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy Los Angeles County's thriving food culture, as well as its sandy beaches, majestic mountains, and breathtaking landscapes. Mexican food is perhaps the backbone of Los Angeles County's food culture, with a taqueria or taco truck on nearly every corner and freshly produced agua frescas being the summer drink of choice for thirsty Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Thrillist

The Best Airbnbs Within 3 Hours of Los Angeles

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. While Los Angeles has enough weekend activities to last a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sprawling 100 West Walnut Project in Old Pasadena Announces First Tenant

The first tenant has committed to occupy office space within recently-completed 10 West, the initial phase of the 612,500 square foot 100 West Walnut development project in Old Pasadena. 10 West will be the new headquarters for leading food and beverage company Dine Brands Global under a long-term lease agreement...
PASADENA, CA
getnews.info

Fast rising Orange County tattoo artist Nadine Harvey paving the way for aspiring female tattoo artists

Nadine Harvey is one of the most sought-after tattoo artists today in the highly male-dominated tattoo industry. Orange County, California – June 23, 2022 – Traditionally a male dominated space, the tattoo industry displays a huge disparity between the numbers of male and female tattoo artists. In the USA alone, there are just 25% female artists compared to a massive 75% of male artists. However, things are changing and for good, courtesy to a group of dynamic female tattoo artists who are proactively working to encourage more participation from female artists in the modern tattoo scene. One among these visionary female tattoo artists is Orange County-based Nadine Harvey aka Vlogigurl who has been raising quite a storm in both the American and international tattoo circle.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy