Long Beach's new water playground opening at Alamitos Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public...www.foxla.com
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public...www.foxla.com
you shouldn't build a water playground with stolen money from a US Bank customer's account he won the money and the transfer disappeared Richard Davis of US Bank lived in Long Beach
wow your telling California residents to cut back on water then you build a water park what's wrong with this picture I know it's all about the wallet
Comments / 15