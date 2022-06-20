A heat advisory, sound garden, and Juneteenth celebration

People camping north of Lake Tomahawk will soon be able to access the town by bike, reports of harmful algal blooms have increased in recent years, and the Village of Weston asks residents to limit lawn watering as PFAS concerns take a well offline.
Police in Marshfield earlier this week responded to a call of a dog locked in a car during this week's heat wave. Thankfully the dog was alright. Experts say cars can heat up by 20 degrees in just ten minutes if left out in the sun, and parking in the shade with the windows cracked will make little to no difference.
