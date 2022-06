MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Authorities in Tennessee say an inmate who has escaped multiple times has escaped yet again and could be in Alabama. 48-year-old Johnny Lewis Payne was able to flee from custody on Saturday, as he was being transferred from the Marion County Jail to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute, according to the sheriff’s office.

