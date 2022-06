KEENE, N.H. – In the first matchup with Keene since the 2019 season, Newport fell behind early and could never catch up in Tuesday’s 6-0 loss at Alumni Field. The final score may not be indicative of Newport’s tough luck at the plate. In the top half of the fourth inning, the Gulls had the bases loaded with just one out. Then, a screaming line drive was caught and turned into a double play. Fast forward two innings later and it happened again – Newport had runners on first and third with just one out, until a hard-hit line drive turned into two quick outs, ending the inning.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO