ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

New York Times covers Fort Wayne royal wedding

By Dirk Rowley
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7gik_0gGUGxhG00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The New York Times story easily could have started with “once upon a time.”

But the fairytale of Jamal Robinson and Edna Makonnen happened in real-life with a Fort Wayne beginning.

Northrop High School, to be exact.

Jamal was three years ahead of Edna; they met over coffee; he had to prove himself to her family; and you should probably just read the story in the New York Times , which was published earlier in June.

“It’s been amazing,” Jamal told WANE 15 about the feedback from the story. “Obviously, people are happy that we’re married, but also to shed a little light on His Majesty’s historic facts of being the last Emperor and, of course, Edna being a descendant of him.”

“His Majesty” is Haile Selassie, who was Emperor of Ethiopia from 1930 to 1974.

After the Emperor was overthrown, Robinson said the family joined a relative already living in Fort Wayne and began to live “under the radar.”

Ex-Ohio officer indicted, accused of using police database to snoop into estranged wife

Robinson was quick to list His Majesty’s accomplishments: a formative figure in the history of what is now known as the African Union and a strong advocate for Ethiopian education.

Robinson said he and his wife now live in the Washington, D.C. area, where she interned in the White House and was hired by the National Security Council.

They return to Fort Wayne regularly, as Robinson heads the CEV Collection of eyewear by Jaylon Smith of Dallas Cowboys/Notre Dame/Bishop Luers fame.

“Joining their family is amazing,” he added. “They’re awesome individuals and the fact that they’re royal is just icing on the cake.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Bishop Rhoades reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is calling Friday a “historic day for our nation” after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion protection case Roe v. Wade. On Friday, The Supreme Court overturned the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

2 stabbed and killed in Huntington, 2 others hurt, suspect search on

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Investigators tell Fort Wayne’s NBC News that Huntington City, Huntington County and Indiana State Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly stabbing that took place at a home Thursday evening in Huntington. Police say they were called to the scene...
HUNTINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Wedding#Cowboys#Relationship Advice#The New York Times#Northrop High School#The African Union#Ethiopian#The White House
Inside Indiana Business

Fort Wayne Urban League names CEO

Fort Wayne Urban League has named Aisha Arrington chief executive officer. She most recently was executive director of the LTC Ombudsman Program. Arrington holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University Fort Wayne and a master’s degree the Indiana Institute of Technology.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Food distribution Thursday for storm victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Food and supplies will be given to those in need on Thursday after the area was hit hard by a derecho last week. The Wellspring Interfaith Social Services says it has extended its food bank hours from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 23 for those who were impacted by the storm and/or families struggling amid inflation. They say food, hygiene items, pet food and more will be available to all as supplies last.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

CEO says Electric Works ‘will change the face of Fort Wayne’

Do it Best Corp. has sat atop IBJ’s list of the 50 biggest private companies in Indiana for years. But the member-owned hardware, lumber and building materials cooperative has remained under the radar—even to some degree in its hometown of Fort Wayne. Located in an industrial area best...
WANE 15

New pet urgent care coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital is opening up a new urgent care for your pets on Saturday, June 25th from 10 am- 12pm. The new Urgent Care facility is intended to treat pets with minor injuries or concerns in a more timely manner. With wait times up to 6 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Goshen barber celebrates 48 years in business

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a Goshen barber celebrated his 48th year cutting hair!. Doug Shaffer of Doug’s Sports Cut has been cutting, clipping, and combing hair for nearly fifty years. But his place is a lot more than just a barber shop. 16 News Now Photojournalist Jake...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base receiving new aircraft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base will be receiving new aircraft, according to a press release from Representative Jim Banks. The base’s 21 A-10 aircraft are being retired and replaced by F-16 aircraft. “As the only Member of Congress from Indiana on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Burglar shot dead after breaking into northern Indiana home

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Police say a burglar was fatally shot after breaking into a northern Indiana home. Warsaw police said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to a home for “an alleged breaking and entering” by a man who was shot inside. Officers arrived to...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka woman dies in U.S. 30 crash

KOCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – A Mishawaka woman has died following a crash on U.S. 30 Wednesday afternoon, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office announced. The crash happened at 12:34 p.m. on U.S. 30, east of C.R. 500 W. According to the investigation, 47-year-old Kathy Harmon was driving a 2011...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WANE 15

Some Fort Wayne residents may move after housing vouchers go away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some Fort Wayne residents may be forced to leave their homes after their property management company raised their rent. CIM Living also plans to refuse to accept subsidized housing vouchers starting in the fall. A resident at Black Pine Flats says her rent was raised by $200 recently after CIM […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Body pulled from river in Antwerp considered suicide: Police

ANTWERP, Ohio. (WANE) – Police believe a body police pulled from a river in Antwerp, Ohio on Wednesday afternoon died of suicide. The Antwerp Police Department says they were called to Veterans Memorial Park on East River Street for a report of a body lying in the water. First responders pulled the body of 61-year-old Brian D. Evans from the river.
ANTWERP, OH
abc57.com

Semi engulfed in flame on US-33 in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- A fire has engulfed a semi on US-33 on the south side of Goshen next to Wave Express on Friday morning. The Goshen Fire Department is currently on-site. According to the driver of the vehicle, he said that he started hearing popping noises and smoke from the front end of the vehicle.
GOSHEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner IDs man found along St Marys River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they have identified the body of the man that was found along the Saint Marys River on April 3, 2022. The coroner’s office says Soe Sein, 35, was identified by his fingerprints through the U.S....
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion reveals update in water crisis situation

MARION, Ind. (WEHT) — Marion city officials met with Gov. Andy Beshear and members of his cabinet Tuesday to discuss the city’s water crisis. They toured Lake George and Old City Lake to get a firsthand view of the situation. According to a press release, City Administrator Adam Ledford reviewed the situation and the current […]
MARION, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy