The majority of Red Velvet's career has played out on AEW TV as she wrestled as she was on AEW Dark less than 100 matches into her career. By March 2021, she was teaming with Cody Rhodes in a high profile bout against Jade Cargill & Shaquille O'Neal despite not being signed to AEW. Since the mix tag team match, Velvet has found regular spot on television, first as a babyface and now as a heel alongside Cargill as part of the Baddies.

