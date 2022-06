The Iowa State Fair is known for its unique sights and sounds during its summer run — but this year the iconic event is going to tone it down for part of a day. State Fair spokesperson, Mindy Williamson, says they are planning their first ever “Sensory-Friendly” morning at the Fair. “And what that means is we’re sort of calming things down a bit, turning the lights down the sounds in our thrill park areas, we’re doing some smaller activities with not as many people opening a few of our buildings a little early,” Williamson says.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO