Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s Attorney Looking to Withdraw as Her Legal Representation

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is facing multiple accusations stemming from an automobile accident in March 2022, including DUI manslaughter in the death of...

wrestlinginc.com

Details On Tammy Sytch’s Lawyer Trying To Withdraw As Legal Counsel

Tammy Sytch currently awaits trial on charges of DUI manslaughter. So what’s the latest on the case? Sytch’s lawyer is now attempting to get himself as far away from the case as possible. As reported by PWInsider early Monday morning, Sytch’s lawyer, Steven deLaroche, has filed a motion...
wrestlinginc.com

Two More Law Firms Investigating WWE

To paraphrase Smash Mouth, the investigations keep coming, and they don’t stop coming. Following news of five different law firms investigating the company, two more have now announced they’ll be looking into WWE’s handling of fiduciary responsibilities to investors in the build up to, and fallout from, a bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal detailing an investigation by WWE’s own board of directors into hush money payments made by chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. The news has had a dramatic effect on WWE’s stock price, leading to the investigations on behalf of long-term WWE shareholders, who feel the company’s actions were not in the best interest of investors.
