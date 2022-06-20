Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s Attorney Looking to Withdraw as Her Legal Representation

To paraphrase Smash Mouth, the investigations keep coming, and they don’t stop coming. Following news of five different law firms investigating the company, two more have now announced they’ll be looking into WWE’s handling of fiduciary responsibilities to investors in the build up to, and fallout from, a bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal detailing an investigation by WWE’s own board of directors into hush money payments made by chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. The news has had a dramatic effect on WWE’s stock price, leading to the investigations on behalf of long-term WWE shareholders, who feel the company’s actions were not in the best interest of investors.
Comments / 4