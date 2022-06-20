2 injured in crash in Bismarck Monday morning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police say broke into a home and held a knife to a minor’s throat will head to trial. Witnesses told police that an intruder, later identified as 21-year-old Fabian Tovar, broke into their Bismarck home around two in the morning on May 9. One witness said he went to check on his son and found Tovar holding a knife to the minor’s throat threatening to kill him and making him pinky promise not to make noise. They say the man fled, leaving his shoes, when another adult was called.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO