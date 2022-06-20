2 injured in crash in Bismarck Monday morning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he stabbed a woman in the chest. Police say they responded to call Wednesday and found a woman profusely bleeding from a stab wound on the right side of her chest. The victim said Bryan Schiefelbein, 49, was the man who stabbed her and threatened to kill her. When Schiefelbein was booked into jail, he told police he “didn’t mean to.”
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police say broke into a home and held a knife to a minor’s throat will head to trial. Witnesses told police that an intruder, later identified as 21-year-old Fabian Tovar, broke into their Bismarck home around two in the morning on May 9. One witness said he went to check on his son and found Tovar holding a knife to the minor’s throat threatening to kill him and making him pinky promise not to make noise. They say the man fled, leaving his shoes, when another adult was called.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they said he pointed a gun at three minors playing music in a parking lot last Friday night. Multiple witnesses told police 44-year-old Joshua Bearsheart-Allen confronted three minors who were playing music in an apartment parking lot on Allison Drive. They said he had been agitated by the music when he pulled a gun out of a holster and pointed it at the juveniles, causing them to fear for their lives.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, a mountain lion was spotted in Bismarck. This week, it happened again. This camera captured images around 2 a.m. Tuesday that stunned the Olson family. “We were both such really shocked, really shocked,” Sue Olson said. This is the video that shook Sue...
(Bismarck, ND) -- There has been another mountain lion sighting in Bismarck. The images were caught on the backyard camera of a Bismarck family around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The family alerted their neighbors, as well as the Bismarck Police Department. North Dakota Game and Fish experts say the wild cats...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates woman and a Grand Forks man have pleaded guilty to raping a minor. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her last December. They say Peltier gave Windyboy drugs in exchange for the sexual activity with the minor. The minor told police she did not consent.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Memphis, TN man after they say he was found with enough fentanyl to kill about 10,000 people. Police say during a traffic stop Monday they found 100 grams of powdered fentanyl in 61-year-old Walter Holmes possession. Police say they found text messages on Holmes’ phone regarding the distribution of “heroin” and say Holmes admitted the drugs were his although there were two other people also in the car.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Rolanda Doyle was given an additional charge in the death of a 5-year-old boy. According to court documents, Rolanda has now been charged with murder. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only, and she’s been ordered to have no contact with minors. A...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a lonely couple of years for many who live in nursing homes. The pandemic forced homes to cancel events. Visitations were even limited, if not canceled altogether. The good news: things are slowly returning to normal. And for residents at Baptist Health and...
Hang on, it could be a bumpy road as we kick off the weekend in North Dakota. According to the Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service, much of North Dakota is in the enhanced risk area today for severe weather. As I was coming home from the Bismarck...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a Bismarck woman already facing charges related to the death of a five-year-old. Forty-year-old Rolanda Doyle was arrested in February after police found a five-year-old in her care dead with severe injuries. State’s attorneys said a key piece of evidence in the case is “disturbing” cell phone video found on Doyle’s phone that shows the child suffering from what appears to be a traumatic brain injury the day before he died.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer is a great time to get outside and enjoy all the different things the season has to offer – and there’s plenty to explore in the BisMan area. And with July being National Parks and Recreation Month, Bismarck’s own Parks division has its fair share of events lined up to […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - River Road is closed from Sandy River Drive to Wilderness Cove Road due to an active landslide. According to Burleigh County Emergency Manager Mary Senger, officials will continue to monitor the situation. River Road previously had a landslide which closed the road for several days in...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In overall wealth Cass ranked first out of 53 counties in North Dakota. The study measured the amount of investment income, per capita income and median home value to rank the wealthiest places in the state. Meanwhile, Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, ranked first...
Summer is a wonderful time of year. The way the grass goes from brown to green. The world just seems to come alive. And summer, well that speaks for itself. The warm, the sun, the heat...bring it on! But there is a season that just captures the attention of us each and every year and that is GARAGE SALE SEASON or rummage sales depending on what side of the river you are!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As you can imagine, Sunday night’s storm caused tree failures and damage throughout the area. In the city of Bismarck, some crews were out since 2 a.m. Monday working to clear the damage from the thunderstorm. ”I know it’s all tree companies on hand, and...
