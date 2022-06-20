ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford police release identity of dead teens

By Journal Inquirer Staff
 4 days ago
EAST HARTFORD — Police this afternoon released the identities of the two teen males who were shot and killed in an alleged home invasion on Graham Road shortly after midnight Thursday.

They are identified as Isaiah Jose Lopez, 16, of Hartford, and Isaiah Miguel Nevarez, 15, of Meriden.

According to police, the two teens entered the home at 87 Graham Road and physically attacked the resident, who was armed with a handgun and fired, striking them both. East Hartford Fire Department paramedics rushed both Lopez and Nevarez to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

The resident of 87 Graham Road was home alone and suffered minor injuries in the attack. He is cooperating with police, Lt. Josh Litwin said.

The investigation into the incident, including the circumstances leading to the home invasion and the possibility of others involved, remains active, he said, adding that there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

Comments / 21

JP B
4d ago

why am I not surprised three cheers for the homeowner we would do the same in our house stand up America protect what you own because the way the left is rolling it won't be any police in the future

Reply(1)
14
Darkstar86
4d ago

Great story with an awesome ending. No more repeat offenders or tax leeches. Can't wait to see the pathetic news articles about how they were just misguided innocent youth who made a one time mistake when in all reality this would be there their seventh or 8th strike for theft and violent robbery. The problem start with the community that raised them into thinking They can go out and be predatory towards others in society without facing repercussions. There should be more happy endings like this.

Reply(4)
13
JoeA4SS
3d ago

Perfect ending! Thank you to the homeowner for saving us taxpayers money because CT just shuffles them back out on the streets! Get a job losers!

Reply
2
