ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ryan Giggs to stand down as Wales manager

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikfDI_0gGUEH8W00

Ryan Giggs is to stand down as Wales manager, the PA news agency understands.

Giggs has been on leave from his post since November 2020 and faces a domestic violence trial in Manchester on August 8.

The 48-year-old former Manchester United star is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fP23V_0gGUEH8W00
Ryan Giggs faces a domestic violence trial in Manchester on August 8 (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Giggs is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020.

Giggs has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Robert Page has led Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years in Giggs’ absence. Page will be in charge in Qatar with Giggs set to stand down in the coming days.

It is understood that Giggs did not want his situation to act as a distraction as Wales prepare for their first appearance in a World Cup finals since 1958.

Giggs, who was appointed Wales manager in January 2018, decided to stand down after the play-off final victory over Ukraine in Cardiff two weeks ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Qu08_0gGUEH8W00
Robert Page has guided Wales to their first World Cup for 64 years in Ryan Giggs’ absence (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Giggs had been due to face trial in January but it was put back seven months due to the backlog of court cases following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Football Association of Wales has declined to comment, but the PA news agency has been told that Giggs “agonised” over the decision.

The trial is set to last around two weeks on August 8.

Giggs, who won 64 Wales caps as a player, succeeded the popular Chris Coleman as manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ad9WP_0gGUEH8W00
Ryan Giggs (left) poses with former Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford after being appointed Wales manager in January 2018 (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

He had to win over many supporters who had questioned his commitment to the Wales cause during a stellar career at Old Trafford.

But Giggs managed that as Wales – fired by the brilliance of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey – qualified for Euro 2020, their second successive European Championship finals.

However, Euro 2020 was delayed by 12 months because of coronavirus and Page, who Giggs had appointed as his assistant in August 2019, ended up taking Wales to the finals last summer.

Page built on that work by steering Wales to second place behind Belgium in their 2020 World Cup qualification group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PPTF_0gGUEH8W00
Wales captain Gareth Bale celebrates the World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine earlier this month (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Victories over Austria and Ukraine then secured Wales’ place at a World Cup for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals in Sweden in 1958.

Page revealed recently that his contract runs for as long as Wales are in the World Cup, and Bale endorsed the former Northampton and Port Vale boss before this month’s Nations League game against Belgium.

Bale said: “I think he is the long-term manager. I don’t think there is any question in the changing room or from the fans.

“He’s done an incredible job coming in, in difficult circumstances. Everyone with him has a great relationship.

“I guess that’s why you achieve big things when your team is happy and your manager is doing well.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Marcus Smith ready to combine with Owen Farrell to chase victory in Australia

Marcus Smith insists he is ready to unite with Owen Farrell as England’s twin playmakers look to channel their competitive spirits against Australia. Eddie Jones is likely to entrust Smith and Farrell with the keys to England’s attack in the series opener at Perth’s Optus Stadium just three weeks after they clashed in the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Ryan Giggs
Person
Gareth Bale
newschain

Vincent Kompany unfazed by squad rebuilding job at Burnley

Vincent Kompany accepts he faces a squad rebuilding job at Burnley but is not fazed by the task ahead of him. The financially-troubled Clarets, who confirmed Kompany as their new manager last week, have lost a raft players since their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#World Cup Finals#Uk
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Swansea sign Matthew Sorinola on loan from Belgian club Union SG

Swansea have signed former MK Dons wideman Matthew Sorinola on a season-long loan from Belgian club Union SG. The move reunites Sorinola with Swansea boss Russell Martin as the 21-year-old played for the former Scotland defender in Milton Keynes. Lambeth-born Sorinola made 46 appearances for the Dons before moving to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Beth Mead bags brace as England Women coast to win over Netherlands

England Women delivered a significant statement ahead of next month’s home European Championship as they came from behind to thrash reigning champions Holland 5-1 at Elland Road in their penultimate warm-up match. After the first half had seen Lucy Bronze cancel out Lieke Martens’ opener, the Lionesses had a...
SPORTS
newschain

Wayne Rooney steps down as Derby manager

Wayne Rooney has stepped down as manager of embattled Derby after a rollercoaster 18 months in charge. The Manchester United and England great joined the Rams in January 2020 as player-coach and ended that year in temporary charge following Phillip Cocu’s departure. Rooney hung up his boots when named...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ange Postecoglou backed to push Celtic on to greater heights in Champions League

Stiliyan Petrov believes Ange Postecoglou will be driven by a desire to get “everybody talking about Celtic” as he prepares for his first taste of the Champions League. The Hoops manager’s stock is high after he overhauled Rangers in his first season in charge to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title, while also implementing an eye-catching front-foot playing style.
SOCCER
newschain

George Scrimshaw holds final-over nerves to guide Derbyshire past Lancashire

George Scrimshaw was Derbyshire’s hero as they held off Lancashire in a last-over thriller in the Vitality Blast. Tim David appeared to be firing Lancashire to victory in their chase of 189, making 42 off 23 balls, but after he took a single from the first ball of Scrimshaw’s final over the seamer – who had conceded 48 off his previous three overs – successfully defended the 10 runs still required, aided by the wicket of Rob Jones.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy