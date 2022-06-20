ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Obituary: Wile, James Russell

By Andrew Noll
WTAP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Russell Wile, 95, of Parkersburg, WV passed away June 18, 2022 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born May 14, 1927 in Wood County, WV a son of the late Herbert R. and Margaret...

www.wtap.com

WTAP

Obituary: Bays Jr., Lawrence “Keith”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Keith was a loving father, husband, brother, son, and friend. He left this world unexpectantly on June 20, 2022, at the age of 38. Keith was born on September 1, 1983, in Huntington WV. He married the love of his life, Olivia Bays on October 5, 2002. They had one son, Tyler Bays, and shared almost 20 beautiful years of marriage.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Matheny, Ronald D.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ronald D. Matheny, 62, of Belpre passed away June 21 , 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Ron was born March 29, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg, WV to the late Howard “Art” Matheny and Gladys “Lucille” Matheny. He graduated from Warren High School and spent 4 years in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS Kitty Hawk and was a petty officer 2 nd class machinist mate. He was a Master Mason with Lodge #609 of Belpre. He had several jobs over the years including Belpre Volunteer Firefighter and EMT, but he most recently was driving truck for Summit Oil & Gas. On June 27, 2014, Ron married Samantha Matheny and they shared a wonderful life the last 8 years.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Rickey Glen

STOCKPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - Rickey Glen Smith, 67, of Stockport, Ohio, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 23, 1954 in Belleville, WV to Wilbert Glen and Eva Marian Gorrell Smith. Rick was a welder, working for Benson Truck...
STOCKPORT, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Dennis, Carol Mae Root

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Carol Mae Root Dennis, 86, of Marietta, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Arbors at Marietta. She was born April 12, 1936 in Fairfield Township, Cutler to the late Robert Edwin Root Sr., and Opal Mae Springston Root. She was a 1954 graduate of Vincent High School and had been employed at B.F. Goodrich (RJF) E.I. Dupont, O. Ames Company, the Bureau of Public Debt and retired from Forma Scientific in Marietta after 28 years of service. She did secretarial/ clerical work her entire working career.
MARIETTA, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Obituaries
County
Wood County, WV
City
Davisville, WV
Wood County, WV
Obituaries
WTAP

Obituary: Hopkins, Suzanne

COOLVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Suzanne Hopkins, 78, of Coolville, passed away June 23, 2022 with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
COOLVILLE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Kirk, Sandra “Sandy” Jean

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Sandra “Sandy” Jean Kirk, 80 of Belpre, Ohio, peacefully passed on to her home in heaven on June 21, 2022. She was born on February 19th, 1942, and was the daughter of James Woodrow and Mabel Christine Hill. Sandy grew up in the hills...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Loughry Jr., Roger Lewis

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roger Lewis Loughry Jr. 52, of Washington, WV passed away May 26, 2022. He was born January 14, 1970 as son of the late Barbara J. (Wolford) Loughry and Roger Lewis Loughry and wife Frances both of Marietta, OH. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg South...
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hall, Lisa Marie

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lisa Marie Hall, 42, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 in the comfort of her family home. She was born September 28, 1979, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late James E. and Debra K. (Hendershot) Hall. Lisa graduated from Parkersburg High School...
VIENNA, WV
Person
James
WTAP

Obituary: Yost, Floyd Leroy

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Floyd Leroy Yost, 77, of Mineral Wells, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1945, a son of the late Ruth L. Yost Myers. Leroy was a United States Army veteran, a retired truck driver, a...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hupp, Kathy Louise

SANDYVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Katherine Louise Hupp, age 62 of Sandyville, WV passed away June 21, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital. She was born February 20, 1960, in Ripley, a daughter of the late James D. Wolfe and Rosamond F. Wolfe. She was a graduate of Ripley High School class of 1978. She was a lifelong artisan with many years working with stained glass and most recently engraving. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, crochet, beekeeping, and backyard chicken farming.
SANDYVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Lamont, Elva Marie

NORMANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elva Marie Lamont, 64, of Normantown, WV went to her heavenly home on June 16, 2022 surrounded by family at Camden Clark Medical Center. Elva was born on December 18, 1957, in Detroit MI to Arlene Teddy and the late David Allen Teddy. She is survived...
NORMANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Obituary: West, Sanford J.

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Sanford J. West, 66, of Archers Fork Road, New Matamoras, passed away on June 19, 2022. He was born January 4, 1956, in Marietta a son of Sanford and Geneva Brown West. He was employed as a carpenter. Sanford is survived by 3 sons: Sanford...
MATAMORAS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Alton, Orma

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Orma Alton, 96 of Elizabethtown, KY formerly of Belpre, Ohio died on June 19, 2022 at the Tender Touch Senior Living in Elizabethtown, KY. She was born on April 12, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Elliott and Viola Matthews White. She was retired from the People’s Bank in Belpre, Ohio.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Latrobe St. Mission receives new trailer for clothing drives

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Latrobe St. Mission has a new trailer for their textile recycling program and clothing drives. Officials at the mission say that this new trailer gives them the ability to travel to different areas for clothing drives. They will start that travel tomorrow around 9:30 a.m. at...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

This is Home: A local resident and local foundation receive Governor’s Service Awards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, June 16 a Parkersburg resident and a community foundation based in Parkersburg were both presented with a Governor’s Service award. The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation facilities committee received a Governor’s Service Award in the covid-19 category for their work to ensure the foundation’s headquarters could remain accessible to the community.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Counselors and veterans want people to be mindful of others on July 4th

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fourth of July is often a big party celebrating America’s independence. However, many veterans say that this day can be stressful. An army veteran and licensed professional counselor named Rick Stanley says the sounds and lights that come from the fireworks can trigger a veteran’s post-traumatic stress disorder and make them believe that they are back in combat.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
WTAP

Wells named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Wells, superintendent of Pleasants County, has been named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022. Since 1988, the West Virginia Department of Education in conjunction with the WV Association of School Administrators has named a Superintendent of the Year. Each year, superintendents from across the state are evaluated for their contribution to the school system they currently serve for academic progress, facility improvement, leadership capacity, staff and student progress and achievement, district progress, and overall district operations.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Interstate Fair holds Swine Jackpot Show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Interstate fair has something for everyone and today they have something for pig lovers. A pig show will take place tonight at 7p.m. no pigs will be sold at the show but is used instead for practice for some members of FFA. President...
POLITICS
WTAP

Local summer program offers free hot meals for kids

LOWELL, Ohio. (WTAP) - Washington Morgan Community Action is sponsoring a free summer meal program for kids. Sites are scattered across Washington and Morgan counties. The program’s aimed at any kids ages one to 18 who live in either county. There are no income guidelines. Carrie McNamee of Washington...
LOWELL, OH
WTAP

Paddle for Heroes finishes 160 mile kayaking trip

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Paddle for Heroes ended its160 mile kayaking trip from Mount Vernon, Ohio to Marietta, Ohio. This was the sixth year the group has made flagship trip. The nonprofit group was founded by Steve Fleming in 2017 to honor and support not only local, but all veterans.
MARIETTA, OH

