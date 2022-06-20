Obituary: Wile, James Russell

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ronald D. Matheny, 62, of Belpre passed away June 21 , 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Ron was born March 29, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg, WV to the late Howard “Art” Matheny and Gladys “Lucille” Matheny. He graduated from Warren High School and spent 4 years in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed on the USS Kitty Hawk and was a petty officer 2 nd class machinist mate. He was a Master Mason with Lodge #609 of Belpre. He had several jobs over the years including Belpre Volunteer Firefighter and EMT, but he most recently was driving truck for Summit Oil & Gas. On June 27, 2014, Ron married Samantha Matheny and they shared a wonderful life the last 8 years.

