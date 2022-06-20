OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting that left one dead in Caddo County (Kali9/Getty Images)

ANADARKO, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to a release, a deputy responded to a disturbance call in Anadarko, Okla. The deputy found a man in the yard with a weapon, and OSBI said the deputy fired and hit the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, according to the OSBI release.

The investigation is ongoing.

