ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anadarko, OK

OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting that left one dead in Caddo County

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DYdP_0gGUDOLo00
OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting that left one dead in Caddo County (Kali9/Getty Images)

ANADARKO, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to a release, a deputy responded to a disturbance call in Anadarko, Okla. The deputy found a man in the yard with a weapon, and OSBI said the deputy fired and hit the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, according to the OSBI release.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app to receive updates as they happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Oklahoma OB/GYN concerned about women’s health following Roe v. Wade ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma gynecologist is worried about how the overturning of Roe v. Wade will impact reproductive healthcare. FOX23 reached out to at least a dozen doctors, but only one felt comfortable talking to us on camera. Dr. Dana Stone, MD, is a gynecologist in Oklahoma City. She’s a practicing physician who may retire in the near future, especially in light of recent events.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy