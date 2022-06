On Wednesday, North Carolina announced it has added North Carolina Central to its 2024 football schedule. That game will replace Liberty on the slate. That game is part of a three-game series that was scheduled in 2018 after the Flames made the move to the FBS. Liberty was scheduled to play in Chapel Hill, North Carolina in 2024 and 2031 while hosting the Tar Heels at Williams Stadium in 2028. While it has not been formally announced, it can be expected that all three of these games are off the future slates.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO