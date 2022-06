Twisted Gypsy isn’t the music group your mom and dad remember. It’s a Fleetwood Mac tribute band with a twist. Santa Clarita Valley residents Tim Gilmer and Niki Bente, who play Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, respectively, from the British-American rock band known for hits like “Landslide,” “Little Lies” and, of course, “Gypsy,” said Twisted Gypsy feeds their hunger for playing rock music while also giving them the opportunity to step into the shoes of performers they grew up loving.

