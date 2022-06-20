ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate commits to Ohio State

By Chelena Goldman
The Buckeyes landed another big recruit. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Ohio State always had a special place in my heart, since I was a kid,” Tate told 247 Sports. "But going through this process I didn’t know if they were the best fit for me. As I went to each and every visit and talked to more coaches and went over more ball, I slowly realized that they were the spot for me. As a kid, Ohio State was my dream school and it means a lot to go there and accomplish great things."

Tate continued:

"My favorite thing about the Buckeyes is how they put the ball into the hands of the receivers. Their offense is built for receivers to flourish and make plays at the highest level. That’s the type of offense that fits me well and allows me to showcase my talent."

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound receiver is the third-ranked receiver in the current recruiting cycle and the 11th to commit to Ohio State.

Tate received offers from other big programs such as LSU and Notre Dame. He reportedly narrowed his choices down to Tennessee and Ohio State before choosing the latter.

