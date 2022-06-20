ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

UCF loses commitment from top pass-rusher Isaiah Nixon. Where do Knights turn next?

By Chris Boyle, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

UCF suffered its first major blow in the 2023 recruiting cycle Monday.

Isaiah Nixon, a consensus four-star pass-rusher from Lakewood High in St. Petersburg, backed off his commitment to the Knights. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Nixon was UCF's top-rated recruit, earning top-200 composite scores according to 247Sports and On3 Sports.

Nixon essentially declared his intentions Sunday in an unexpectedly punchy Instagram post, a caption accompanying  photos from his official visit to Florida.

"In the swamp feel like I'm a gator, riding with the Gators this ain't no Knight," Nixon wrote.

In his actual decommitment post onto social media Monday, Nixon called UCF an "awesome school with a great staff that treated me and my family with the (utmost) respect."

UCF AND BIG 12: UCF reaches agreement to join Big 12 in 2023. Here's what it means, including the financials

BEST IN TOWN: CENTRAL FLORIDA'S FINEST: 10(ish) UCF recruiting targets from Orlando area high schools

Nixon committed to UCF during the second half of the team's April 16 spring game, and officially visited again on June 3. However, SEC programs — particularly Florida and Auburn — continued to pursue Nixon throughout the spring evaluation period.

Entering the weekend, UCF held a very slight edge on Florida in 247Sports' team rankings. The Knights were 46th nationally, and the Gators were 47th — with each program landing six verbal commits.

Nixon's loss is a significant blow, of course, but UCF's cupboard is not bare in the pass-rushing department for this class. Apopka's Kaven Call committed on Christmas Day, and some outlets classify Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day's Troy Ford as an edge defender. UCF, however, views him in more of a stand-up, off-ball linebacker role.

There is little substitute for premium talent, but UCF will have to move on to new targets at one of the game's premium positions. Here are three potential pass-rushing recruits worth monitoring.

DeeJay Holmes, Pahokee

The Palm Beach Post's Defensive Player of the Year, Holmes has already walked through the doors at UCF on an official visit (June 10). Speaking with reporters afterward, the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder believes he is a "main target" of Gus Malzahn and his staff.

Looking at the stats, it's easy to see why.

Holmes led the Blue Devils with 92 tackles (25½ for loss) and 19½ sacks. He added 45 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, three recoveries, and an interception.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BQli_0gGUBpoV00

Power Five interest ramped up for Holmes this spring with Indiana, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Penn State, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Georgia Tech reportedly offering. As of now, it's shaping up like a two-horse race between UCF and Pittsburgh, where Holmes officially visited the first weekend of June.

Monteque Rhames, Sumter (S.C.)

Expect UCF to circle back on consensus four-star recruit Rhames in a big way, but it might be too late in the process.

The Knights already twice made the cut for one of South Carolina's top prospects, including Rhames' top-eight list released on June 2. Alabama then entered the fray the next day.

In his junior year, Rhames recorded 20½ tackles for loss and seven sacks — both figures tied for the lead on a Sumter squad which went 10-2.

Over the weekend, though, Rhames hinted that a commitment could be "coming soon." South Carolina is the reported favorite to keep hold of the in-state standout, who also named Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, N.C. State and Virginia Tech as finalists.

It would be a significant boost for the Gamecocks, who failed to sign any of the Palmetto State's top-five recruits, per 247Sports' composite rankings, in both 2021 and '22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PAmQ_0gGUBpoV00

Gavin Hill, Buchholz

Here's another defensive lineman that could be at the center of a tussle between the Knights and the Gators.

Hill is a different build, possessing a much thicker frame (6-3, 255) than the previously mentioned candidates. However, he is a disruptor with his hand in the dirt in a three-man front.

Hill saw action in seven games for Class 7A state semifinalist Buchholz last fall, registering 18 total tackles, eight TFLs and three sacks. Spending time on UF's campus this weekend, Hill landed what he described as a "dream offer" from the Gators.

Buchholz, coached by former UCF wide receiver Mark Whittemore, has been a hotbed for both schools recently. UCF snagged wide receiver Quan Lee in its 2022 class, and the Gators triumphed for Mark's son, 2023 athlete/slot receiver Creed Whittemore, earlier this spring.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF loses commitment from top pass-rusher Isaiah Nixon. Where do Knights turn next?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatssotampa.com

Shipley Do-Nuts is opening stores in and around Tampa

Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, will enter the Orlando. market in 2022 after signing a new franchise agreement with MLD Hospitality LLC. The company also plans to open more several locations in the city of Tampa, and the greater Tampa Bay region. For...
TAMPA, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Even though Brightline won’t stop in downtown, it still could benefit us

With the help of local leaders, Brightline and SunRail recently came to an agreement to share a rail track, called the “Sunshine Corridor,” from Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center and on to Disney Springs. Back in 2018, Brightline was awarded the right to execute right-of-way agreements with FDOT and the Central Florida Expressway Authority to connect OIA and Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
blackchronicle.com

At least 1 Fla. property insurance company unable to secure funding

TAMPA, Fla. — A fourth property insurance company working in Florida goes into receivership since February. Southern Fidelity was unable to secure reinsurance for this upcoming hurricane season and a decide has declared the company bancrupt. Two weeks after the deadline for property insurance corporations to submit reinsurance plans...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Kentucky State
City
Apopka, FL
State
Alabama State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
College Sports
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage Pinellas: The Kapok Tree Inn

It all began with a little tree, a sapling brought from its native India in the 1880s by orange grove owner Robert D. Hoyt, and planted in his front yard in unincorporated southeastern Clearwater, near the edge of Tampa Bay in an area known as Cooper’s Point. Called Java...
CLEARWATER, FL
floridianpress.com

Dirty Politics Rears it Head in Central Florida GOP Primary Race

Americans for the most part have championed the idea of free and fair elections as being most important to our democracy. There was always a kind of respectful attitude to the property of others supporting different political candidates during election cyçles. However, it appears Scott Sturgill (R), a candidate for District 7 in the upcoming Republican primary (a large field we might add – 8 candidates), released a video showing a man playing dirty politics in Central Florida as he trespassed on private property and stole and destroyed Sturgill's campaign signs.
SANFORD, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Malzahn
SCDNReports

Florida Man Wanted in Deadly IHOP Shooting

Florida Man Wanted in Deadly IHOP ShootingSCDN photo archives. Florida police are on the hunt for the man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting at an IHOP restaurant. The deadly incident happened Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at the IHOP on 320 Dirksen Drive. Police say 31-year-old Sammy McKnight Jr. got into an altercation with 36-year-old James Shirley of DeBary. McKnight shot Shirley and fled the scene.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Tampa high school does away with Native American mascot and ‘mocking’ traditions

Chamberlain High School will drop its “Chiefs” nickname and Native American mascot. The decision was handed down by the Hillsborough County School Board Tuesday, which voted 5-1 in favor of a recommendation by Chamberlain’s student government to remove the imagery, choosing it over a petition to keep the mascot that garnered more than 6,000 signatures.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Knights#Gators#Sec
Bay News 9

Hillsborough school board votes to retire Chamberlain High's "Chiefs" mascot

TAMPA, Fla. — Chamberlain High School in Tampa will retire its “Chiefs” mascot. The decision comes despite some emotional testimony Tuesday night and an online petition that gathered more than 6,000 signatures. In a 5-to-1 vote, the Hillsborough County School Board decided to side with the Student...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
727area.com

6 of the Clearwater and St. Petersburg Gay Bars That Always Promise a Good Time!

Want to explore the amusing gay bars in St. Pete and Clearwater? Well, we have brought plenty of places listed so you can find the best spot for you without any legwork. If you are looking for a gay-friendly relaxingplace for food and drinks, you should prefer a cozy bar in a quiet neighborhood. However, if you want to party with some of the best drag queens in town, you should head over to one of the top-rated Clearwater and St. Petersburg gay bars that boast an all-inclusive atmosphere.
CLEARWATER, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa’s own Flan Factory voted Best Cuban Sandwich at International Festival

Who makes the best Cuban Sandwich in Tampa? It’s a question that has plagued the Tampa Bay region for decades. The annual International Cuban Sandwich Festival gathers chefs from across the state, country, and world to compete for the title of Best Cuban Sandwich. The event takes over the streets of Historic Ybor City, a place some consider to be the birthplace of the classic Cuban sandwich. At the 2022 event it was none other than Flan Factory that was voted Best Cuban Sandwich by event attendees and judges.
TAMPA, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy