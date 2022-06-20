ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Echols County, GA

Echols County to stage food distribution Thursday

By WTXL Digital Staff
 4 days ago
The Echols County government will stage a food distribution Thursday beginning at 2 p.m.

The distribution will be held that the Community Center located at 170 Church of God Street in Statenville.

Pick up a form at the county commissioners office and complete the form before the distribution.

For more information, contact the Echols County government at 229-559-6538.

ecbpublishing.com

Florida’s Forgotten Son? The Story of Otto M. Walker

In 1918, as a war raged around the world, a young Jefferson County son gave his life on a foreign battlefield far away, across the Atlantic Ocean. His name was Otto Walker. Born July 29, 1894 in Aucilla, Otto was the third of ten children of John and Sarah Walker. He was raised in the Elizabeth neighborhood of Aucilla. Those who knew him described him as tall and slender, with blue eyes and light hair. He worked with his father on the family farm until America entered World War I.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
