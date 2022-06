WANCHESE — Cecelia Daniels Baum passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the age of 80 years young. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Hayes (Dave) and Tori Daniels (Faron) of Wanchese, and Rose Whipple (Craig) of Ledyard, CT; son, David Daniels (Cristie) of Wanchese; Misty Cordeiro (Ryan) of Wanchese. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as her beloved Shih tzus Baby and Bobo. She was predeceased by her parents, Ephraim Meekins Etheridge and Edna Jones Etheridge of Manteo; as well as her husband Harry Baum of Wanchese.

WANCHESE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO