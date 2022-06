Four people were injured following a collision between a car and a Catepillar construction vehicle in Union County on Thursday afternoon. The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports the accident happened at approximately 1:55 p.m. when a 2015 Chevy Mailbu driven by 68-year-old James Teague of Lenox was traveling southbound on N Cherry Street Road at the same time as a 2012 Catepillar 140H construction vehicle owned by Union County Secondary Roads was traveling the same direction. The Malibu swerved to miss colliding with the CAT but struck the drag hook bracket and sidewall of the left rear tire. The Malibu then lost control and went across the road to the northbound ditch and struck a field drive causing the car to go airborne. The car came to rest on its wheels.

UNION COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO