(June 22, 2022) The Harlem Gospel Travelers draw on two great musical traditions for their new song “Look Up.” One is the harmonies of the gospel trios, quartets and quintets that were a mainstay of that old-time religious music of the 1940s and 50s. Of course, secular and sacred musicians relentlessly borrow from each other, and so the tight harmonies used by gospel groups to sing the good news influenced generations of vocal groups from the 1950s to the early 1980s.

