TCSO Identifies Man Killed In Columbia Airport Crash

Update at 4:25 p.m.: A new fire that ignited in the Groveland area near 2nd Garotte Road, west of Old Highway 120, has been dubbed the Garotte Fire. According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, all three fires, including those in Jamestown and Chinese Camp, have been contained. They began shortly after the stormy weather blew through Tuolumne County. The Twist Fire in the 14800 block of Twist Road in Jamestown was contained to a quarter of an acre and a single tree also caught on fire. In Chinse Camp, the Shawmut Fire on Shawmut Road off Highway 49 was extinguished at a 20′ by 20′ spot. The Garrotte Fire was also contained at that size. Regarding a fire reported along Jacksonville Road, Kilgore said crews were unable to locate that blaze.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO