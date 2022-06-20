ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, CA

TCSO Identifies Man Killed In Columbia Airport Crash

By B.J. Hansen
 4 days ago

Columbia, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 46-year-old man who died in a tragic crash on Friday evening...

Help Catch A Suspected Bike Thief

Columbia, CA — Check out this security camera photo of the suspected bicycle thief in the image box and if you recognize the man, call Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials. The bike is electric, and investigators say it is worth more than $1,000. It was taken from outside the Dollar General store on Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia on Tuesday. There are reports that the bicycle has been recovered and returned to its owner.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting Investigation Underway At Sacramento County Apartment Complex

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An apartment complex in Sacramento County has been taped off as authorities investigate a shooting Thursday morning. Shooting investigation 4500 Block of Ashcroft Ave. @sacsheriff on scene and apartment complex blocked off. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/vwTqUYEAjo — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 23, 2022 The scene is along the 4500 block of Ashcroft Avenue. Deputies have confirmed that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Investigators believe the alleged shooter is known to the victim and took off in a car. No description of the suspect has been released.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Law Enforcement Activity In East Sonora

East Sonora, CA – There is plenty of activity at the Junction Shopping Center after an alarm at Umpqua Bank was tripped multiple times. The alert came into the Tuolumne Sheriff’s dispatch around 6:30 a.m. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting that deputies cordoned off the Mono Way and Tuolumne Road entrances to the shopping center as they searched the area for any suspects. They then, over a loudspeaker, ordered anyone inside the bank to come out. When there was no answer, deputies entered the building.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne Shooting Investigation Underway

Tuolumne, CA – Gunfire rang out yesterday afternoon in the area of Cherokee Road near Nonies Road in Tuolumne, prompting a flood of calls to 911. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch received multiple calls on Tuesday, June 21st, around 1:25 p.m. One caller reported hearing a gunshot and then seeing people running from the scene. Another call came in from a passerby who reported they were flagged down by a man bleeding and asking for help.
TUOLUMNE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Search For Missing Woman In Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA – The public’s help is being sought to find a missing woman who was last known to be in Mariposa County. The missing woman, 57-year-old Wendy Lee Pullins, is from Ahwahnee in Madera County. She was last known to be in Mariposa County on Wednesday, June 15th, when she told family members she was on Stumpfield Mountain Road, off Highway 49, between the communities of Bootjack and Nipinnawasee.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Police investigate deadly shooting in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Modesto Tuesday night, officials said. Few details about the incident are available at this time, but a Watch Commander for the Modesto Police Department confirmed with ABC10 that a shooting happened on the 500 block of Ramsey Drive around 9:20 p.m.
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fire In Copperopolis Last Night

Copperopolis, CA – Ground resources were called to a vegetation fire last night in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County. The flames ignited around 8 p.m. in some grass along the 3200 block of Rock Creek Road, near Pool Station Road and off Highway 4. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews were able to stop the forward rate of spread at 15 acres. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbor exchanges gunfire with robbery suspects in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Calif. - Police in Danville are investigating a robbery on Tuesday. Officials say there was an exchange of gunfire between the robbery suspects and a neighbor. Police responded to reports of shots fired on Hartford Road between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo at around 5:48 p.m. Residents were advised to avoid the area. Police said several suspects, armed with handguns, attempted to rob four residents who had just parked their vehicle on the 200 block of Hartford Rd.
DANVILLE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Several Small Fires In Tuolumne County

Update at 4:25 p.m.: A new fire that ignited in the Groveland area near 2nd Garotte Road, west of Old Highway 120, has been dubbed the Garotte Fire. According to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore, all three fires, including those in Jamestown and Chinese Camp, have been contained. They began shortly after the stormy weather blew through Tuolumne County. The Twist Fire in the 14800 block of Twist Road in Jamestown was contained to a quarter of an acre and a single tree also caught on fire. In Chinse Camp, the Shawmut Fire on Shawmut Road off Highway 49 was extinguished at a 20′ by 20′ spot. The Garrotte Fire was also contained at that size. Regarding a fire reported along Jacksonville Road, Kilgore said crews were unable to locate that blaze.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: RVs Destroyed In East Sonora Fire

Update at 10:15am: All of the road closures from the fire near Mono Way and Serrano Road have been lifted and the fire is fully contained. CAL Fire/Tuolumne County Fire Assistant Chief Andy Murphy reports that two RVs were destroyed and two other vehicles were partially damaged. The fire also burned about 1/4 acre of vegetation. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Sacramento Man

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County. Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street. That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries. Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff’s office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide. Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
Accidents
Cars
FOX40

Modesto homicide victim identified by mother

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Modesto Police Department said they reported to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive that resulted in a homicide investigation of a 29-year-old female. Michelle Gonzales, 29, was identified as the victim of the Modesto homicide by her mother Annette Meras. The San Jose Police Department […]
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mariposa County Vegetation Fire Grows To 20 Acres

Mariposa County, CA – Ground crews remain on the scene of a vegetation fire in Mariposa County that broke out this morning near Lake McClure and was called contained by CAL Fire at this hour. CAL Fire has named it the Bear Fire. The flames ignited in some grass...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Emergency Location Devices

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Unit strongly recommends an emergency location device for anyone heading into the backcountry. Tuolumne County’s vast backcountry has little to no cellular coverage. Your cellphone, therefore, will be of no use in an emergency situation (although it might be a great device to record your last wishes and goodbyes).
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

2 New Deaths And 222 New Cases In Tuolumne, 2 Covid Deaths In Calaveras,

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s due to Coivd-19. There are 210 new lab-confirmed community cases and 12 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, with eight hospitalizations from Saturday, June 18th to today, Friday, June 24th. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 23 active cases at SCC. There are 260 active community cases up from 129 last week.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)

22-year-old man dead, 4 people injured after a suspected DUI crash on the Bay Bridge (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. A 22-year-old Antioch man lost his life after a suspected DUI crash that also caused injuries to four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge while authorities arrested a driver in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal car collision was reported just before 3 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge, just west of Treasure Island [...]
turlockcitynews.com

Man Falls Out of Moving Vehicle Due to Defective Door Latch

At about 11:35 pm Saturday night, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of West Main Street and Grant Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a white...
TURLOCK, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outage In Tuolumne County

Update at 11:08 a.m.: PG&E reports all power has been restored to the more than 3,000 PG&E customers in Tuolumne County that have been without electricity since early this morning. The outage stretched from Lime Kiln Road in the Jamestown area to past Big Oak Flat Road east of Groveland and on both sides of Highway 120. The power went out for 3,071 customers shortly before 6 a.m.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

