Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.

Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam , 15, Stella , 14, Hattie , 10, Finn , 9, and Beau , 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.

While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin , and their baby boys posing together that "By coincidence," she "got to spend Father's Day with my friend @lancebass and his amazing hubby @michaelturchinart and their adorable twins Alexander & Violet."

Spelling also offered glimpses of her day at the lounge, showing her kids donning flower crowns that were passed around and the crew lounging around via her Instagram Story.

The reality star's not-so-subtle snub directed at McDermott comes on the heels of reports that the coparents are in the midst of a "trial separation," with an insider explaining, "They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped."

"Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now," pointed out the source. "They truly are still together for their kids."

Rumors that the famous pair was headed for a split began circulating last year when Spelling revealed they weren't sleeping in the same bedroom followed by them both being spotted out and about sans their wedding bands .

Though it's clear both McDermott and Spelling want out of their marriage, another insider emphasized, "Tori doesn't want to break up the family. She thinks the kids need their dad."

The estranged duo tied the knot in 2006 and have seemingly been hot and cold ever since McDermott's affair back in 2013.