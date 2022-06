Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill says he received death threats over his comments about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "I just feel like a lot of people just overreacted for no reason. ... They really didn't see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion," Hill said on the second episode of his podcast It Needed to Be Said. He added, "Every social media account I own, I got death threats on."

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO