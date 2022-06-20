ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton man dies after medical episode, crash along Palma Sola Causeway, police say

By Ryan Ballogg
Bradenton Herald
 4 days ago

A Bradenton man died after he had a medical episode Saturday morning while driving on Manatee Avenue and crashed into several parked vehicles on Palma Sola Causeway, Bradenton police said.

The crash happened at about 7:25 a.m. at the western edge of the causeway.

Police say 71-year-old Brad Davis was driving east on Manatee Avenue. His vehicle then crossed over the center line and westbound lane of traffic and entered the sandy parking area on the north side of the causeway. Davis’ vehicle then struck a parked car and a Manatee County work truck before coming to a stop.

Davis was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The parked car was unoccupied, police said, and no one else was injured in the crash.

Video of the aftermath of the crash shared to social media showed significant damage to the front end of the parked vehicle, as well as Davis’ vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or ryan.vaughn@bradentonpd.com .

