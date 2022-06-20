ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

National Cancer Survivors Month

By Josie Fletcher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Surviveher Founder...

Noah Thompson talks American Idol win

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Noah Thompson is a Louisa, Kentucky native who made national headlines when he won Season 20 of American Idol. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience and his plans for the future.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Sherry Leigh (Meade) Preece, 62, of Huntington, WV

Sherry Leigh (Meade) Preece, 62, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Sherry was born October 24, 1959 in Louisa, KY to Donald and Rosalyn (Wallace) Meade. Sherry was preceded in death by her son Marcus Todd Booth.
HUNTINGTON, WV
West Virginia’s only abortion clinic stops performing abortions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- The only abortion clinic in West Virginia is no longer performing abortions as of Friday. Katie Quinonez, executive director of Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling issued Friday that allows states to ban abortion is making an immediate, hard-felt impact.
CHARLESTON, WV
Boone Memorial Hospital becomes Boone Memorial Health

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Boone Memorial Hospital will now be known as Boone Memorial Health. While, the building will still function as a hospital and emergency facility, the new name reflects the effort to improve the community’s health and disease prevention. Leaders of Boone Memorial Health have also...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ Investigates | Student Athlete Safety

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An underlying heart condition can become fatal on the field or court in seconds. So, how do you catch potential issues before the unthinkable happens? During the last few decades, medical professionals have learned a lot about heart health and what could lead to a catastrophic incident. Life-saving technology is also more readily available now than ever before.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ammonia smell at Charleston property ‘atrocious’ for next-door neighbor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Matt Ashworth bought his aunt’s home in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue a year ago, he was ready to bring it new life. “I grew up in this house, this is a family house that my whole entire family grew up in,” he said Wednesday. “It has a special place in my family’s heart. and we want to keep it in the family if possible.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Standing water ongoing issue for Sissonville man

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For weeks, a man in Sissonville has been reaching out to West Virginia American Water, asking them to fix a leak near his home. Richard Johnson first noticed something was wrong around Memorial Day. “I had water standing there and I couldn’t figure it out ......
SISSONVILLE, WV
Herd football players lend a hand in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s football players left the weight room and the indoor facility behind to board some vans and do some good in Huntington. The players worked in conjunction with the state Fire Marshal’s office and the Huntington Fire Department to distribute and help install smoke alarms in houses in the Fairfield community.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Wood, local counties rise in COVID alert map

CHARLESTON — Wood, Pleasants and Roane counties have been elevated to higher levels on the County Alert System Map, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported in its Tuesday morning update. Wood and Pleasants raised from green, the lowest level, to yellow, next highest, while Roane...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Marshall, Huntington media icon Dave Wellman dies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Marshall University icon passed away on Tuesday. Dave Wellman, Marshall Class of 1975 and member of its W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications (SOJMC) Hall of Fame died following a recent illness. Wellman was 69 years old and retired from Marshall in 2018, following a Parkinson’s diagnosis, a university spokesperson said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
New cannabis dispensary to open next to Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Jewel City is about to welcome another cannabis dispensary right next to Marshall University. The Trulieve dispensary is taking the place of the old Sabatino’s along 5th Avenue. Contractors say they plan to rival TerraLeaf, the first dispensary that arrived in Huntington almost one year ago, as it will be […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
EMS worker helps find missing boy, gives him her boots

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders in Wayne County jumped into action this morning to help find a young boy who went missing from his home. According to the Kenova Fire Department, crews were dispatched as mutual aid to the Timber Wolfe trailer park area to search for a young boy who has autism. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Teen talks about taking ride on helicopter shortly before crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The news of the fatal helicopter crash hit a little differently for people who’d taken a ride on it shortly before it went down. Maddison Brown, who’s 19, is finding it hard to wrap her mind around the thought that she’d been having a fun ride on the Vietnam-era Huey just before the tragedy.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

