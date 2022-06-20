ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Kenny Chesney cuts finger mid-performance, continues singing

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0E2k_0gGU8IC200
Concert cut FILE PHOTO: Kenny Chesney performs onstage for the 2021 Medallion Ceremony, celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Chesney was injured during his show this week in Philadelphia. He kept singing as a crewmember tended to his injury. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music H)

An injury to his hand didn’t stop Kenny Chesney from making sure his fans still had the show they paid for.

The country singer kept singing “American Kids” as a crew member bandaged his finger on stage in Philadelphia, Taste of Country reported. It was bleeding so badly that he was getting blood on his jeans and shirt.

His publicist said somehow Chesney cut his finger, but he kept on playing.

“There was no way I was breaking the momentum of that song. We were in it, and I wasn’t gonna stop. We know how to roll with whatever happens, so when I looked down, saw I was bleeding, it was just a matter of getting the right tape out there – and making sure the tape would hold ‘cause obviously it gets pretty hot,” Chesney said in a statement, according to WKKG.

Radio station 92.5 XTU shared a video of the performance on its Instagram page.

Chesney is currently playing his “Here and Now” tour, which started in Florida and has remaining stops in Cincinnati and Seattle, among other cities, before he wraps up the tour with two shows in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 26 and 27, according to Taste of Country.

Through the years Singer & Songwriter Kenny Chesney performs at Bayou Country Superfest 2010 at LSU Tiger Stadium on May 30, 2010 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Oak Ridge Boys Singer Suffers Near-Fatal Health Scare

Oak Ridge Boys singer Joe Bonsall has revealed that he recently suffered a near-fatal health scare. Taking to Twitter, Bonsall shared that he is currently home recovering from a hospital stay after being admitted for "pulmonary embolisms." Bonsall stated that his "recovery could take a while," and he also thanked his fans for all the "prayers and love" they have shown him during the difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American Idol star’s sister drowns in Tennessee lake

American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor confirmed that his sister‘s body was found dead in a Tennessee lake in a heartbreaking Facebook post shared on Tuesday.“My beautiful baby sister! Bubba misses you so much my heart can’t take it. Y’all please just pray for our family right now and respect our privacy. GOD BLESS!” Mr Taylor wrote while sharing an article that confirmed that his 19-year-old sister, Madison Taylor, had died drowning in Watts Bar Lake just after midnight Tuesday.Mr Taylor, who appeared on the popular singing competition in 2021 and nearly broke into the show’s top 24, expanded more...
TENNESSEE STATE
shefinds

Fans Are Devastated By Carrie Underwood’s ‘American Idol’ Announcement—Say It Ain’t So!

Carrie Underwood is now a world-renowned country singer and powerhouse vocalist, but back in 2005, she was an 21-year-old contestant vying to be the next American Idol. Fans were excited to see the “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, return to the stage and perform at the 2022 American Idol finale, and were devastated to learn that the fourth winner of the series could no longer do so.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
ComicBook

Trapper John Star Charles Siebert Dead at 84

Charles Siebert, a stage-trained actor that largely focused on filmmaking in the later years of his career, has died. The Trapper John, M.D. star died earlier this month as a result of COVID-related complications, with the actor's daughter confirming (via THR) her father passed on May 1st. He was 84.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Harrison Wagoner death update

Jack Wagomer, Kristina Wagoner, Harrison WagonerSoaps She Knows. Harrison Wagoner the 27-year-old son of actors Jack and Kristina Wagoner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot early on Monday morning June 6th. In 2016 Harrison was missing for 5 days and his father revealed that he feared for his son's life because he dealt with drug and alcohol addiction. NBC News has confirmed that Wagner was found unresponsive in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#American#Taste Of Country#Wkkg#Lsu Tiger Stadium#Cox Media Group
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.
RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Mick Jagger’s Son Expresses Concern After Rolling Stones Rocker Cancels Concert

Earlier this year, The Rolling Stones announced their summer tour, SIXTY, in which they would celebrate their sixtieth anniversary with 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe. Sadly, however, just two weeks after the tour began, the Stones were forced to postpone at least one performance. When the band arrived in Amsterdam for their fourth show, their leading man, Mick Jagger, noticed a few worrying symptoms.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Reveals What She Eats Before Every Performance

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is on the road a lot. Part of her routine is making sure she’s eating clean! The singer-songwriter recently talked to an Audacy podcast about her dietary habits while out on the road. When you spend weeks and months on a tour bus, sometimes it can be easy to give in to fast food and quick, unhealthy snacks.
MUSIC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
96K+
Followers
107K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy