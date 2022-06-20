ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Man found shot to death in vehicle in Suffolk

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gmtr9_0gGU81Gw00

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle Monday morning in Suffolk.

In a press release, Suffolk police said they were tipped around 11:26 a.m. by an anonymous caller, who said a person was shot on Matthews Court in the southeastern area of the city.

When officers arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

At this time police have not shared additional details, including suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police or the Suffolk Crime Line.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Man fatally shot on Hickory Street in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Dept. is investigating a homicide Wednesday evening. According to a tweet from the department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Hickory Street just before 7 p.m. That's where police found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Police have yet to release...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Suffolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suffolk Police#Violent Crime#Matthews Court#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Newport News Police release information trafficstop arrest

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Newport News Police release information trafficstop …. Fueling the Facts: Do eco-assist features actually …. Newport News teen stole parents’ car and drove to …. Police seeking ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from …. Chesapeake ends curbside recycling contract effective …. Newport...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake man helps Hampton woman whose car got shot up twice

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Chesapeake man helps Hampton woman whose car got …. Fueling the Facts: Do eco-assist features actually …. Newport News teen stole parents’ car and drove to …. Police seeking ‘dangerous’ inmate who escaped from …. Chesapeake ends curbside recycling contract effective...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Man accused of fatally shooting his younger brother in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his younger brother in Portsmouth Thursday, according to police. Reginald McManes, 62, was charged with first-degree murder. The shooting happened in the 700 block of Hancock Avenue, the Portsmouth Police Department said. Police officers responded after...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy