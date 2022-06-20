Man found shot to death in vehicle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle Monday morning in Suffolk.

In a press release, Suffolk police said they were tipped around 11:26 a.m. by an anonymous caller, who said a person was shot on Matthews Court in the southeastern area of the city.

When officers arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

At this time police have not shared additional details, including suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police or the Suffolk Crime Line.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.