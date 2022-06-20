Food to enjoy on the road this summer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Everyone enjoys time in the sun during the summer, but it could be dangerous for your skin. Erin Bateman, a physician assistant with Marshall Health, stopped by First Look at Four to give tips for summer skincare safety.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Noah Thompson is a Louisa, Kentucky native who made national headlines when he won Season 20 of American Idol. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience and his plans for the future.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Matt Ashworth bought his aunt’s home in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue a year ago, he was ready to bring it new life. “I grew up in this house, this is a family house that my whole entire family grew up in,” he said Wednesday. “It has a special place in my family’s heart. and we want to keep it in the family if possible.”
Sherry Leigh (Meade) Preece, 62, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Sherry was born October 24, 1959 in Louisa, KY to Donald and Rosalyn (Wallace) Meade. Sherry was preceded in death by her son Marcus Todd Booth.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If it makes a loud boom or flies into the air, it is illegal in the City of Huntington. As the Fourth of July approaches, the City of Huntington would like to remind residents that setting off consumer fireworks is illegal inside city limits. A state...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s football players left the weight room and the indoor facility behind to board some vans and do some good in Huntington. The players worked in conjunction with the state Fire Marshal’s office and the Huntington Fire Department to distribute and help install smoke alarms in houses in the Fairfield community.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mallory Airport in South Charleston announced that its founder Benny Mallory died on Monday. “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we let everyone know that Benny peacefully passed away yesterday evening at the age of 91. His impact on the aviation community and the countless number of people on […]
LOGAN, W.Va. — Mingo County native John Nagle returned home to West Virginia this week to fly Huey helicopters in Logan, but a flight he was on was cut short when he and five others crashed into a two lane road and died. It’s unclear if Nagle was the...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new home of Marshall baseball will be on a plot of land at 2nd Avenue and 22st Street. The Marshall University administration presented a revised baseball stadium project statement Friday, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Governors during a special meeting in Huntington.
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The news of the fatal helicopter crash hit a little differently for people who’d taken a ride on it shortly before it went down. Maddison Brown, who’s 19, is finding it hard to wrap her mind around the thought that she’d been having a fun ride on the Vietnam-era Huey just before the tragedy.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several thousand people are without power Wednesday night after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the region. According to Appalachian Power, Kanawha County is the most affected with more than 10,800 customer outages as of 9 p.m. Around that same time, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Kanawha County with up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail possible.
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- It has been two days since a Vietnam Era Huey Helicopter used for tourism flights crashed along Route 17. Six people died in the crash. WSAZ is now hearing from the first responders who go to the scene of the tragedy. The City of Logan...
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For weeks, a man in Sissonville has been reaching out to West Virginia American Water, asking them to fix a leak near his home. Richard Johnson first noticed something was wrong around Memorial Day. “I had water standing there and I couldn’t figure it out ......
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials report that emergency responders are trying to find the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a pole at 73 MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston. The dispatch call for the crash came in around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, but according to Metro officials, emergency crews still […]
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Jewel City is about to welcome another cannabis dispensary right next to Marshall University. The Trulieve dispensary is taking the place of the old Sabatino’s along 5th Avenue. Contractors say they plan to rival TerraLeaf, the first dispensary that arrived in Huntington almost one year ago, as it will be […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two people have died in recent days as a result of separate accidents on State Route 2. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim of a Monday crash as Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington. Blake was a motorcyclist and died in the wreck that occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Ohio River Road near Wholesale Supply Company, officials said.
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — Today, Monday, June 20, 2022, we’re celebrating West Virginia’s 159th birthday by taking a look back at some West Virginia history. While the Mountain State’s most-known invention among its residents is almost certainly the pepperoni roll–first commercially produced in 1927 by Giuseppe Argiro in Fairmont so that hungry coal miners could […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 northbound has reopened Friday after tractor trailer overturned near the I-77/I-79 split blocking both lanes. KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews responded to I-77 northbound on Friday following a crash involving a tractor trailer. Drivers should avoid the northbound lanes near the 104.5...
Comments / 0