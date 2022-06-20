South Carolina woman charged after dog found in a trash compactor (Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff's Office)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been charged after a dog was found in a trash compactor on June 9.

In a news release, Horry County Police Department said a woman was charged after a dog was left in a trash compactor a few weeks ago, thanks to a tip from the community.

HCPD said Carolyn Zanghi, 61, was charged for intentionally and neglectfully abandoning the dog in a trash compactor at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority recycling center. HCPD said she was charged “under the Horry County ordinance for animal care and treatment.”

According to WBTW, the dog that was found in the compactor is with the Horry County Animal Care Center and she is not yet available for adoption. HCPD said the dog was unharmed.

According to Horry County’s Sheriff’s Office detention center booking records and WBTW, Zanghi was also arrested in May for a shoplifting charge.

No further information has been released, including a possible motive.

