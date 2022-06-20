ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY man made up kidnap claim to win over estranged spouse: cops

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man claimed to police that he had been kidnapped, only to allegedly admit later that he made up the story in an attempt to curry favor with his estranged spouse, according to authorities.

Luis R. Umanzor filed a report with Suffolk County police on June 16, claiming that hours earlier three unknown men jumped him in a parking lot on Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, officials said. Umanzor, 49, told investigators that the men put a bag over his head, forced him into a car, then held him captive for several hours before dropping him at an area hospital, authorities said.

Cops conducted an extensive two-day investigation into the supposed kidnapping, then met with Umanzor for further questioning. During that second meeting, Umanzor allegedly admitted to fabricating the whole story in a bid to gain favor with his estranged spouse, officials said.

Umanzor was charged with falsely reporting an incident and making an apparently sworn statement. He was released with a desk appearance ticket and is due back in court at a later date.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s Fourth Squad detectives at (631) 854-8452.

