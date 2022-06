ZEELAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Downtown Zeeland will be full of runners next Tuesday, with the 13th annual Zeeland Zoom 5k. Organizers say the Zeeland Zoom 5K will take runners on a fast 3.1 mile adventure through historic downtown Zeeland. The Zeeland Zoom is a professionally timed race; participants will be provided a time chip to wear on the course which will be tracked by a ChronoTrack mat to mat Start and Finish Line.

