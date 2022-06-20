ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Don’t Waste Your Money: Moving scams

By Lauren Rude, John Matarese
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Iq5J_0gGU6QVg00

(WHTM) — As more people work from home, more Americans are moving, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is receiving a record number of complaints about moving scams.

One woman wants to know what happened to her movers who stood her up multiple times even though she paid a deposit. Her experience is just one of many that acts as a warning to anyone who might need to move sometime soon.

“The moving company said none of our trucks are back, and I can’t give you a timeline, and call us back later,” said Audrey Coaston-Shelton, who paid a $100 deposit and had no-show movers.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

So they rescheduled, but never showed up on the second date, or the third. Coaston-Shelton says the business told her OSHA said they were over their hours and could not move her on any of their pre-scheduled days. She finally canceled and paid some neighbors to help move her belongings.

According to the BBB, May through August is the peak season for moving, which means it is the peak season for mover scams, as well. The BBB says it received over 1,000 complaints last year nationwide, up 200% from the year before.

Jocile Ehrlich, with BBB, says no-show movers are one of the top complaints. The other? Movers that hold your goods hostage until you pay more.

Don’t Waste Your Money: Airline schedule changes

“Be careful of low ballers, those are people who come in and give you a very low quote, it all sounds great. They come, they pick up your belongings, they move them, but when it’s time to drop them off they say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, we have all these additional fees that we didn’t tell you about,'” Ehlrich explained.

Ehlrich says to protect yourself:

  • get quotes from three moving companies
  • get a signed, binding estimate or an estimate that says the maximum you will have to pay
  • read reviews of the company on the BBB website
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Former Baltimore Raven, TV broadcaster Tony Siragusa dies

(WHTM) – Former NFL defensive tackle and TV broadcaster Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Siragusa’s passing on Wednesday, saying in a tweet he was “heart broken as is all of Colts Nation” and that Siragusa “squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55.” The news […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Company#Scams#Osha#Fraud#Americans#Bbb
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Veracity Report

IRS Launches "Where's My Refund" 2.0

Amidst public concerns regarding the worst national inflation in half a century, the IRS streamlines their website. This article is comprised of information gleaned from interviews with IRS employees, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, as well as press releases from the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.
Pocono Update

Changes Coming To Unpaid Medical Bill Reporting

The majority of people have medical bills reported on their credit reports. Seeing how many medical accounts can pile up on your credit report can be devastating. One of the main reasons why low-income consumers have bad credit scores is due to having medical bills in collection on their credit profiles. Some hospitals will report procedures that cost less than $20 bucks on your credit report, just to make a statement. Medical bills that are in collections on your credit profile are very destructive to your credit journey. It is always best to settle a medical debt before it hits collections. If it so happens to get there before you realize it, hurry and negotiate a good price to settle that debt.
HEALTH SERVICES
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy