Gas prices drop for first time in months nationwide

cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Many motorists are finally getting some relief at the pump. On Monday, GasBuddy reported that the nation’s average gas price dropped for the first time in months. GasBuddy reports that the average gas price fell 4.2 cents to $4.97 per gallon. The price drop comes...

wrtv.com

Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana saw another increase in the state gasoline tax amid promises of inflation relief — including a proposal to issue direct payments to Indiana residents later this month. Hoosiers will pay 61 cents per gallon in taxes on gasoline, the state Department of Revenue announced Monday...
WTHR

Indiana gas tax increases to record high in July

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana saw another increase in the state gasoline tax amid promises of inflation relief — including a proposal to issue direct payments to Indiana residents later this month. The state's residents will pay 61 cents per gallon in taxes on gasoline, the state Department of Revenue...
WANE-TV

Indiana’s gas tax to climb in July

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — As if the pain at the pump wasn’t enough, Indiana’s gas tax is going up. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, the gasoline use tax calculation for July comes out to 29.1 cents a gallon. That’s up from June’s rate, which was 24 cents.
WLFI.com

More than 14, 500 Duke Energy customers without power in Tippecanoe Co.

UPDATE: News 18 has received a statement about Wednesday's outage from Duke Energy Spokesperson McKenzie Barbknecht. "On Wednesday afternoon, a cross arm on a transmission line in Lafayette, Ind. malfunctioned and required emergency repair. In order to safely make repairs to the damaged equipment and to ensure continued reliability, Duke Energy crews deenergized a major power line that feeds a large number of customers in the downtown area. This resulted in a power outage that impacted 14,567 customers and lasted approximately two hours. As of 9 p.m. this evening, the vast majority of customers have had service restored. We greatly appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as our crews worked to safely restore power as quickly as possible."
Inside Indiana Business

Satellite manufacturer to cut ribbon on Upland office

A small satellite manufacturer in Grant County and its affiliated nonprofit will Thursday mark two milestones. NearSpace Launch Inc. and NearSpace Education will cut the ribbon on their new location in downtown Upland and celebrate sending more than 100 of its satellites into orbit. NearSpace Launch first detailed plans for...
cbs4indy.com

The worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
WISH-TV

Lebanon planners suggest rezone of ‘innovation park’

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon Plan Commission on Tuesday night recommended the rezone of 1,450 acres of what is mostly farmland for industrial use. The decision for what’s being called “Project LEAP-First Phase” came in front of a full house in the Lebanon Municipal Building, and the meeting was livestreamed on YouTube, although the sound and video had poor quality.
WISH-TV

3-month closure to fuel Lafayette Square Mall renovation

INDIANAPOLIS – The development firm behind the planned $20 million redevelopment of Lafayette Square Mall in Indianapolis plans to close the property over a three month period to further renovation efforts. Sojos Capital says the move will bring the Window to the World transformation to fruition more quickly. The...
NBC News

A national trend comes to Fishers, Indiana: big companies buying up single-family homes (Part 2)

As Wall Street-backed companies buy up homes in Fishers, Indiana, pressure is mounting on the mayor to act. He tells NBC News’ Antonia Hylton that it’s “very, very difficult” to communicate with these companies that are buying up hundreds of houses in his community. In a statement, the National Rental Home Council says that its "member companies own just a fraction of the homes throughout the state of Indiana.” Proponents say these rental companies are creating opportunities for families to live in homes they might not otherwise be able to afford to buy, including traditional houses with yards.June 20, 2022.
WISH-TV

Tax on menstrual supplies adds to shortage pressure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
95.3 MNC

Plainfield Walmart Distribution Warehouse fire reports made public

It has been three months since the Walmart Distribution Warehouse in Plainfield and the effects are still being felt, in the air. The March 16th smoke that was seen for miles made it into the homes right around the corner. This is a problem because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took air and soil samples 12 hours after the fire started and found some alarming results during their week-long samplings. Their reports were made public this week.
cbs4indy.com

Is your vehicle an easy target for a catalytic converter theft?

Carmel – Police are warning drivers about a significant increase in catalytic converter thefts since 2020. Now, CBS4 is finding out why so many thieves are targeting vehicles and stealing converters. They are after the precious metals inside. In June 2017, data shows the value of rhodium was at $930 per ounce. In June 2022, rhodium was valued at more than $20,000 per ounce.
Current Publishing

$130K CA$H 5 lottery ticket bought in Noblesville

The CA$H 5 Hoosier Lottery’s winning ticket from June 21 was bought in Noblesville at the Speedway store, 1176 S. 10th St., according to Hoosier Lottery. It is estimated that the jackpot total is $130,000. The winning CA$H 5 ticket’s numbers are 2-10-22-27-32. The last time a CA$H...
beckersasc.com

$25M Indiana facility to house ASC

Real estate developer NexCore Group plans to develop a $25 million medical office building at the Grand Millennium Center in Westfield, Ind., Construction Review Online reported June 20. The medical office building is a part of a larger $190 million project. The structure will house the Westfield Ambulatory Surgery Center...
Fox 59

Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Someone in Howard County got very close to winning the Powerball jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing. A ticket worth $2 million was sold at the McClure Oil gas station at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville. That ticket matched all five numbers but did not have the Powerball.
