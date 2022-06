LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the detection of the first mosquito-borne virus of 2022 in Michigan. Officials say mosquitoes recently collected in Bay County have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus, or JVC, at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories, marking them as the first infected mosquito pools detected for the year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO