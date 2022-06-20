ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, WI

Vernon County investigating two deaths at Coon Valley home

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) – The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies discovered at a Coon Valley residence Sunday.

Law enforcement received a call of a suspicious death at 8:47 p.m. Responders found two bodies at the rural Coon Valley residence. Vernon County did not indicate any cause of death in their release, nor will any identifying information be given until family is notified.

There is no danger to the public, according to law enforcement. The incident is under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

Bodies identified in Vernon County death investigation

TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WKBT) – An update from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday named individuals involved in a death investigation. According to the release, responders discovered 47-year-old Tina Schermerhorn deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence along County Road P Sunday. Deputies later discovered Rick Schermerhorn, age 48, deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.
