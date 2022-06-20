Vernon County investigating two deaths at Coon Valley home

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) – The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies discovered at a Coon Valley residence Sunday.

Law enforcement received a call of a suspicious death at 8:47 p.m. Responders found two bodies at the rural Coon Valley residence. Vernon County did not indicate any cause of death in their release, nor will any identifying information be given until family is notified.

There is no danger to the public, according to law enforcement. The incident is under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the Vernon County Coroner’s Office.

