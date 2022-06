Scottie Scheffler, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, has made it abundantly clear that he plans to play for the PGA Tour for a very long time. As he prepares to play in this weekend’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, the PGA Tour star was asked if there was any amount of money that could convince him to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series, like so many of his peers.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO