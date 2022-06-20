ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Godfrey sets storm clean-up

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

GODFREY — The Godfrey Public Works Department will assist with the pick-up and disposal of yard debris...

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Alton approves Riverview Drive work

ALTON - Aldermen on Wednesday night approved Phase 1 of the Riverview Drive reconstruction in Alton. GeoStabilization International, based in Commerce City, Colorado will work on constructing a retaining wall at the site. The company specializes in emergency landslide repairs, rockfall mitigation and grouting using design/build and design/build/warranty contracting. The estimated cost of Phase 1 is $3,498,440 with a five-year warranty. According to Justin Kleinschmidt of Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc., the city will provide 25% of that cost, which will come from Rebuild Illinois funds.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Godfrey splash pad work advances

GODFREY — Workers on Thursday were pouring the concrete pad for the much anticipated Godfrey Splash Pad in Glazebrook Park. The opening of the pad has been delayed twice. Originally scheduled to open at the end of May, weather forced a delay in the project and the pad was scheduled to open on the 4th of July.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Phase 1 for Riverview Drive repair approved

ALTON - Aldermen meeting as a Committee of the Whole on Tuesday approved to move forward with Phase 1 of the Riverview Drive reconstruction. GeoStabilization International, based in Commerce City, Colorado will work on constructing a retaining wall. The company specializes in emergency landslide repairs, rockfall mitigation, and grouting using design/build and design/build/warranty contracting. The estimated cost of Phase 1 is $3,498,440 with a five year warranty. According to Justin Kleinschmidt of Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc., the city must provided 25% of that cost, which will come from Rebuild Illinois funds.
The Telegraph

Highway stretch will memorialize late fire chief

SOUTH ROXANA — A portion of Illinois 111 will be designated as “The Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway” on Saturday, July 2. Werner, who died July 1, 2021, at the age of 48, worked in the fire service for 30 years. He joined the South Roxana Fire Department in 1996 and became its fire chief in 2013.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River readies rec center site

Work began Monday in Wood River for the construction of a controversial new recreation center on the site where the Wood River Aquatic Center once sat.  On Tuesday, a small front loader could be seen dropping material, including a section of pipe from the old Wood River Aquatic Center, into a dump truck on the site just north of the Wood River Roundhouse recreation center. Voters in 2020 overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution to save the Roundhouse but not build a new recreation center. Despite that vote, work began Monday clearing an area closest to the East Alton-Wood River High School for the parking lot area of the new $7.5 million recreation center.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Fireworks ready to light up the Riverbend

ALTON - As the 4th of July approaches, many area communities are preparing firework displays. The tiny village of Fieldon offers one of the season's first aerial displays, with fireworks set at dusk on Saturday. Staunton's fireworks follow on Sunday night. Fireworks fans also have three opportunities to see shows at Gordon Moore Park following Alton River Dragon games on Saturday, July 4 and July 16.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

ETSB delays splitting job categories

WOOD RIVER - A plan to split a specialist's position into junior and senior components was put on hold until Madison County 911 and Emergency Telephone System Board officials can meet with the Madison County administration. The issue, which has been ongoing for a number of months, was tabled after several ETSB members said they had questions, and wanted to make sure the positions were in line with the county's personnel requirements.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Downtown Airport project may support 450-plus jobs

CAHOKIA  - The St. Louis Downtown Airport is experiencing a trend continuing into this year with flight operations escalating and a new project to bring hundreds of high-tech jobs.  This project will support more than 450 high-tech aerospace manufacturing jobs by improving production safety, reliability and efficiency, improving airport businesses and increasing global competitiveness for Southwest Illinois, as well as the entire state. The project has been in the works for several years and construction is expected to begin later this year.
CAHOKIA, IL
The Telegraph

Final primary preparations under way

EDWARDSVILLE - Materials and machines were moved out of storage and into polling places Friday as the final preparations for the June 28 primary election are made. The night before, about 50 election judges met in Hathaway Auditorium at Lewis and Clark Community College for training. It was the last of seven training sessions held over a one-week period.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Mommy and me swim

BETHALTO — A mother duck and her six children could be seen on the lake at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto Tuesday on the first day of summer. Summer weather was was exactly what they got, with a high of 100 degrees and a return to higher humidity.
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

West Nile reported in Macoupin County

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported positive batches of West Nile Virus in Macoupin County and six others in Illinois. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois this year; last year there were 64 human cases.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Riverbend unemployment rises, bucking state trend

WOOD RIVER - State unemployment rates remained stable, while there was an upturn in the Metro East, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This comes at a time when a number of economic concerns, including fears of a recession, are hot topics of discussion.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Twenty cats removed from East Alton apartment

East Alton officials battled the unhealthy odors of animal feces and urine Wednesday to rescue about 20 cats from a duplex apartment in the 100 block of Ohio Street after removing the female resident from the apartment. East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said that, around noon Wednesday, police called the East Alton Fire Department for assistance and breathing apparatus to help officers removing the cats which were mostly kittens.
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Fieldon Independence Celebration set Saturday

FIELDON - The Village of Fieldon will bring back its Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 25. The event will start at Fieldon Baptist Church at 104 Public Road 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The church will serve BBQ pork steak sandwiches, potato chips, walking tacos, soft drinks and water. There will also be games for children. From 4-7 p.m., the Fieldon United Church of Christ at 205 S. 1st St. will serve buffalo fish, pulled pork, potato salad, hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, soft drinks and water. The church will have a cake walk starting at 4 p.m. and continue until they are out of cakes. The church will also sell cookbooks and have a 50/50 drawing. Fireworks start at dusk.
FIELDON, IL
The Telegraph

Troy apartment building sold

TROY — A 10-unit apartment building in Troy has a new owner. According to BarberMurphy, Georgia Clark has sold the apartment building at 209 S. Kimberlin St. in Troy to Tut & Tut Properties. BarberMurphy represented both parties in the transactions.
TROY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton church launching fundraiser on June 29

ALTON - Saints Peter and Paul Church, at 717 State St. in Alton, will be getting some much needed love. On Wednesday, June 29, the church will kick off a yearlong fundraiser with a 6 p.m. Mass. James Hanlon, a volunteer for the fundraiser committee, said the fundraiser will help pay for renovations to the historic church. "It's an old limestone church and over 150 years, so it will will need some major repairs," Hanlon said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

