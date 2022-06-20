Godfrey sets storm clean-up

Work began Monday in Wood River for the construction of a controversial new recreation center on the site where the Wood River Aquatic Center once sat. On Tuesday, a small front loader could be seen dropping material, including a section of pipe from the old Wood River Aquatic Center, into a dump truck on the site just north of the Wood River Roundhouse recreation center. Voters in 2020 overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution to save the Roundhouse but not build a new recreation center. Despite that vote, work began Monday clearing an area closest to the East Alton-Wood River High School for the parking lot area of the new $7.5 million recreation center.

WOOD RIVER, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO