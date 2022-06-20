Update: Missing 15-year-old girl out of Pottsville found safe

Growing up in Lancaster and playing golf all over the northeast Jim Furyk has never played at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem until this week. Jim Furyk, US Senior Open defending champion(Lancaster, PA) says, “ There is a lot to learn out there. I think it is set up well in the fairways and they are generous. If you do miss them they are very long and thick and you are not going to have a lot of success by missing fairways. It is going to feel like a US open, the greens are, Brookline was severe last week, and these are no easier or no less. There is a lot of slope on them. “

